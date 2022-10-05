"I wanna become a sex symbol … I was looking at myself and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his recent shirtless picture which went viral

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was known to struggle with conditioning over his 19-year NBA career. After his retirement in 2011, O’Neal noticeably gained some more weight. However, at age 50, O’Neal is trying to get into the best shape of his life.

Shaquille O’Neal recently appeared on the “Impaulsive with Logan Paul” podcast. Paul first spoke with O’Neal about his career. He later asked O’Neal what his goals were for 2022 now that he has already accomplished so much. O’Neal’s answer was equally surprising and humorous.

“I wanna become a sex symbol,” O’Neal said. “So I've been working out, and I posted a pic couple weeks ago and it went viral. And I was like, man. So I’ve been really, really working out."

Paul then asked O’Neal what kind of picture he posted. O’Neal said it was a shirtless pic. Paul asked if it was photoshopped. This prompted O’Neal to bring up the photo on his phone to prove it was real. O’Neal went more in-depth on his motivations to get in shape while taking a humorous dig at his “Inside the NBA” co-host Charles Barkley.

“I like to create crazy motivation," O'Neal said. "Cause I was looking at myself, and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body. I didn't want my stomach to be over the belt anymore. So I was like, let me go ahead and get slim."

“I was 401 pounds. Now I'm 365. I'm trying to take it back to 345. And I wanna have muscles everywhere. And I wanna do underwear ads with my sons."

Shaquille O'Neal's conversation with Logan Paul regarding his fitness goals starts at the 29:40 mark in the video below.

More on Shaquille O’Neal’s age 50 body transformation

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals

Shaquille O'Neal's goal of getting in the best shape of his life by age 50 has been a long time coming. In a “Gym & Fridge” interview with Men's Health last year, O’Neal joked about how hard it was to achieve his fitness goals.

"My least favorite part of working out is if I have to run on the treadmill. I can't run anymore, and it's sad! I used to be the greatest athlete ever, and now I have to walk on the treadmill!” O’Neal said.

“It's so embarrassing in the gym when you see the young guys putting on the high speeds and they got their pretty form ... And I'm just on the treadmill, just walking. Sad! But I'm going to get it back."

O’Neal also mentioned his diet, saying it’s “not as fun as it used to be."

Finally, O’Neal jokingly touched on another one of his fitness goals.

"My goal is, at 50, to take my shirt off one time, show the ladies how fine I am, and put it back on," O’Neal said.

Now at age 50, it appears Shaquille O’Neal is well on his way to doing so.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far