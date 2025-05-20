"I don't wanna be falsely accused" - Miles Bridges makes emotional plea to reconnect with his kids after split with ex-wife Mychelle Johnson

Miles Bridges has spent most of his last few years fighting court battles. The Charlotte Hornets forward has shared a very complicated relationship with his ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, who has previously accused him of domestic violence and later also defended his character in public.

The Hornets star is going through yet another family issue. Bridges made an emotional plea on his social media, asking for help because he was allegedly being denied any meetings with his sons by the mother of his three children.

Miles Bridges made a series of posts on his Instagram Story, venting his struggles and urging for help from people.

"Alr man enough is enough," he wrote in his first IG Story.

In the next two Stories, Bridges revealed that he had been asking the mother of his children to let him meet his kids, but was denied seeing them since the end of the regular season.

Bridges wrote in another Story that he was asking for help because he didn't want to be falsely accused again.

"In y'all eyes I'm always gone be the bad guy," Miles Bridges wrote. "But I'm genuinely asking what should I do? I don't wanna be falsely accused of anything again. I just want to be a father to my children and the mother of my kids won't let me."

"I need help please that's all I'm asking for."

"It should never be this hard to be a father," he wrote in the next story.

In the subsequent IG Story, the Hornets star revealed that he could take things to court, but he couldn't go that long without seeing his son.

In the last Story, Bridges revealed that he feared that his ex-wife wouldn't let him meet his son when he celebrates his birthday on May 24.

Court dops domestic violence case against Miles Bridges due to "insufficient evidence"

On October 6, 2023, multiple charges were filed against Miles Bridges for alleged domestic violence, damage to personal property and child abuse. However, according to NBC Philadelphia, in February last year, the charges were dropped against the NBA player because of "insufficient evidence" provided by the plaintiff.

"Given the lack of sufficient evidence necessary to overcome the inconsistency of these accounts, the state would not be successful at trial," the court documents said.

The report said that after getting the complaint, when officers arrived at the location, the plaintiff was inside the car with a shattered windshield with her children inside.

Initially, she accused another woman of the damage. However, she later named Miles Bridges for it. However, when the matter went to court, she said that she was unsure who caused the damage.

Previously, Bridges had faced charges against him in June 2022 for physically assaulting his ex-wife. She also alleged that he had assaulted her in front of his children.

After five months, in November, Miles Bridges was sentenced to three years of probation when he did not contest the charges against him. The court had also ordered him to do 52 weeks of parenting classes, counseling for 52 weeks for domestic violence and 100 hours of community service.

