“I wanna play with some men out there” - Shaquille O'Neal throws shade at today’s NBA players, says he doesn’t wanna play with “buttercups”

Shaquille O'Neal, at his peak, was a problem the NBA had no answer for. He was so dominant that opposing teams would sometimes send in the entire five-man unit on the floor and it still would not be enough.

As overwhelming as Shaq was back then, would he still be as effective in today’s perimeter-oriented game? On an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the legendary LA Lakers big man would not even begin to consider the question.

Here’s what the former three-time NBA Finals MVP had to say when asked about his willingness to play in today’s game:

“I’m not gonna play with them buttercups! Yeah, I said it, ‘buttercups!’ I wanna play with some men out there.”

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops Shaq would be a walking 50 & 20 in today’s game. Shaq would be a walking 50 & 20 in today’s game. https://t.co/nPShXCsks8

The NBA that Shaquille O'Neal played in was totally different from the way it has evolved over the past several years. In Shaq’s heyday, the game started in the interior, where he was unstoppable before the ball moved out.

It’s for this reason that physicality was the name of the game during Shaq's time. The interior to perimeter trend also gave way to several of the NBA’s most bruising and skilled big men. The “Big Diesel” played and dominated an era that had Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson among others.

Hence, there’s an obvious reason why Shaq would prefer to frolic in the rough and tumble days of the NBA than the free-flowing version of today.

Calling the current breed of superstars in the NBA as “buttercups,” however, might be a little overboard. Players today have adjusted to how the game is played and how the rules are implemented. Even if they're not as physically imposing as the four-time champion, their toughness could also be part of their greatness.

Toughness isn’t measured by sheer physical presence. Some of today’s NBA players could be just as at home in the physicality of the league back then as they are today.

Shaquille O'Neal could still dominate in today’s NBA

Shaquille O'Neal can't see himself playing in today's NBA. [Sports Illustrated]

Once Shaquille O'Neal gets the ball down low, it’s all over. Regardless of the rules and style of play, the moment he’s inside the paint, he’s either scoring or getting fouled.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the NBA's back-to-back MVP. He's nowhere near as dominant as Shaquille O'Neal but just about as slow-footed. Imagine how defenses would have to deal with O'Neal's interior presence with today's perimeter shooting.

Shaq has repeatedly mentioned Giannis Antetokounmpo as his new version playing against the current crop of NBA superstars. Some of the "Greek Freak's" numbers have come close or surpassed Shaq, which lends credence to the comparison.

Comparing different NBA basketball eras is always tricky and could be contentious at times. But how good and dominant O'Neal will be in any era should never be doubted.

