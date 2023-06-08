“I wanna see Jokic facetime his horses” – Kevin Durant’s deleted tweet sparks controversy among NBA fans

Kevin Durant has found himself in the headlines after Tweeting and deleting about Nikola Jokic. With the Denver Nuggets star up 2-1 over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, there has been a lot of discussion regarding Jokic's star power.
With a chance to cement his place in the NBA's history books with two more wins over the Miami Heat, Jokic finds himself mentioned alongside the league's best. Sports analyst Dan LeBatard said that if Jokic was American, he would be an even bigger star.
Kevin Durant responded with a tweet, saying that Jokic may not even care about being considered a star. Naturally, fans weighed in on LeBatard's original comments, as well as KD's response.
Looking at Kevin Durant's comments regarding Nikola Jokic as a superstar
Although Kevin Durant's comments about Nikola Jokic not wanting to be a superstar stirred up controversy, there may be some truth to them. As Jokic has made clear time and time again, the thing he cares about most in regard to his career is winning a championship.
When the MVP race was a hot topic for debate, Jokic made it clear that he wasn't paying much attention to whether or not he wins the award. His comments were reminiscent of ones he made in 2021, when he said that he doesn't think about the award much.
While he may care more about being a superstar than he does being a three-time MVP, it's clear that what's most important to the Serbian star is winning.
With just two more wins to go before he and the Denver Nuggets can raise NBA gold, Jokic has undoubtedly become a star.
Just how big of a star he's become has been a hot topic for debate, however. Recently, analyst Stephen A. Smith listed five players worthy of a supermax contract. Surprisingly, Jokic wasn't on the list. Similarly, Kevin Durant was also left off that same list.