“I wanna see Jokic facetime his horses” – Kevin Durant’s deleted tweet sparks controversy among NBA fans

Kevin Durant has found himself in the headlines after Tweeting and deleting about Nikola Jokic. With the Denver Nuggets star up 2-1 over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, there has been a lot of discussion regarding Jokic's star power.

With a chance to cement his place in the NBA's history books with two more wins over the Miami Heat, Jokic finds himself mentioned alongside the league's best. Sports analyst Dan LeBatard said that if Jokic was American, he would be an even bigger star.

Kevin Durant responded with a tweet, saying that Jokic may not even care about being considered a star. Naturally, fans weighed in on LeBatard's original comments, as well as KD's response.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA KD with an all-time great deleted tweet KD with an all-time great deleted tweet https://t.co/vbcIKxNODm

ˣ @vaportibaby @KevinOConnorNBA i wanna see jokic facetime his horses PLS @KevinOConnorNBA i wanna see jokic facetime his horses PLS

Joshua Fontanilla @joshfontanilla

Or four hooves @KevinOConnorNBA Should’ve stood on that one ten toesOr four hooves @KevinOConnorNBA Should’ve stood on that one ten toesOr four hooves

Tio Paul @UnclePaulyMath @KevinOConnorNBA



Not everyone has Trae Young-level insecurity to crave attention at all times.



Some folks just want to go work, dominate, and then chill. Pretty great life, actually. @LeBatardShow I don't see what the problem with this is, though.Not everyone has Trae Young-level insecurity to crave attention at all times.Some folks just want to go work, dominate, and then chill. Pretty great life, actually. @KevinOConnorNBA @LeBatardShow I don't see what the problem with this is, though.Not everyone has Trae Young-level insecurity to crave attention at all times.Some folks just want to go work, dominate, and then chill. Pretty great life, actually.

Amar @AmarTime3 @KevinOConnorNBA Jokic, Giannis and Luka all born in Europe all don't care. They just wanna have fun, living the dream! @KevinOConnorNBA Jokic, Giannis and Luka all born in Europe all don't care. They just wanna have fun, living the dream!

eh @dontworryabouyt @KevinOConnorNBA You think it’s cuz KD feels the same way? @KevinOConnorNBA You think it’s cuz KD feels the same way?

Anthony @avb90_ @KevinOConnorNBA @KDTrey5 tweet is 100% true and Jokic would be the first to like it if he had Twitter lol @KevinOConnorNBA @KDTrey5 tweet is 100% true and Jokic would be the first to like it if he had Twitter lol

DwayneCamacho @DwayneCamacho88 @KevinOConnorNBA @KDTrey5 streets need it bruh I think you know deep down this would be a major dub @KevinOConnorNBA @KDTrey5 streets need it bruh I think you know deep down this would be a major dub https://t.co/z9yAaBU0wg

Looking at Kevin Durant's comments regarding Nikola Jokic as a superstar

Although Kevin Durant's comments about Nikola Jokic not wanting to be a superstar stirred up controversy, there may be some truth to them. As Jokic has made clear time and time again, the thing he cares about most in regard to his career is winning a championship.

When the MVP race was a hot topic for debate, Jokic made it clear that he wasn't paying much attention to whether or not he wins the award. His comments were reminiscent of ones he made in 2021, when he said that he doesn't think about the award much.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers

(Suggested Reading: Isiah Thomas praises Nikola Jokic)

While he may care more about being a superstar than he does being a three-time MVP, it's clear that what's most important to the Serbian star is winning.

With just two more wins to go before he and the Denver Nuggets can raise NBA gold, Jokic has undoubtedly become a star.

Just how big of a star he's become has been a hot topic for debate, however. Recently, analyst Stephen A. Smith listed five players worthy of a supermax contract. Surprisingly, Jokic wasn't on the list. Similarly, Kevin Durant was also left off that same list.

Poll : 0 votes