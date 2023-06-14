"I wouldn't wanna see Shaquille O’Neal try to shoot 3s” - Jerry West respects Steph Curry’s ‘unique skill’ transforming NBA

It is a fact that Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has changed the way basketball is being played with his stellar shooting from beyond the arc. While most former players still laud the physicality of the game back then, Jerry West appreciates the change in the game and credits the Warriors guard.

West had an opportunity to watch Curry work on his game as he served as a team executive for Golden State. From 2011 to 2017, the Logo saw Steph grow as a player, which led him to appreciate the All-Star point guard.

In a new episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the former LA Lakers star shared respect towards the four-time champion.

"Steph is a fantastic person, what a great guy. And again, he's different than everyone thinks. He's a better all-around player than he gets credit for. He's really good." West said. "When you watch him now, at one time, I didn't think he was a good defender. I think he's a terrific defender. I would like to play with him, he'll pass the ball."

"But he's got that unique skill that has changed the game a lot and the more they emphasize it, the more these young kids you're talking about, per their parents, pushing them that direction."

"To me, I wouldn't want to see Shaquille O'Neal try to shoot threes, I know that. I saw him shoot free throws. Steph Curry, he will be here forever."

The impact that Curry has produced in the game of basketball will last forever. Just based on how young players play basketball now, it's evident that they are trying to embody their inner "Chef Curry." While not everyone will be able to shoot like him, it's still satisfying to see the impact one player has done on the sport.

Steph Curry's shooting isn't the only influence he'll be leaving in the sport of basketball

A lot of people have tried to emulate Steph Curry on the court. Even though it isn't easy to knock down a long-range shot, many still attempt to do it. Part of what makes Curry impressive to watch is how relaxed he is on the court. Additionally, his on-court celebrations have been iconic and many have tried to perfect that as well.

Athletes from other sports have done his celebrations, which shows how much following he's had in his career. From the shimmy to the "Night, night" celebrations, people have attempted to do at least one Curry celebration in-game.

