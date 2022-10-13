“I want AD to win MVP this year and take the keys from Bron and put LA on his back” – Kevin Garnett expects Anthony Davis to lead the Lakers, says adding Patrick Beverley changes the team's dynamics

The LA Lakers will reportedly run their offense through Anthony Davis, and Kevin Garnett believes it is on AD to lead the Lakers to glory this season.

Davis has come under heavy scrutiny over since the Lakers' championship run in 2020. Many believe he has lost his zeal to play after winning one championship.

However, injuries have played a crucial role. The three-time block champion played only 76 games out of a potential 154 in the last two seasons.

The Lakers have made several attempts to bolster their roster, with their latest high-profile acquisition being Patrick Beverley. Garnett believes the defensive-minded guard will help motivate AD. He believes it is time for the former champion to take the lead role from LeBron James.

On "KG Certified," the former Boston Celtics champion said:

"I like Patrick Beverley coming into this whole mix. ... We all know how important the locker room is. I think a guy like Patrick Beverley could be good for a guy like AD. They Chi-Town (from Chicago). They speak the same language. You sometimes need a guy like Pat Bev to come say some shit to you."

After citing an example of how Paul Pierce used to say things to him that motivated him, he continued:

"I actually like the Lakers. ... And AD being MVP of this league this year is very much possible. ... I want to see AD go for the MVP of this league. I want him to literally take the keys from Bron and put LA on his back, and make it one of the must-see LA joints like we know LA to be.

"If AD is not talking about being the best league big in the league, and averaging 30, and 30plus, and 28. If he ain't talking about this, I don't see the Lakers being a big deal."

Davis' importance on both ends of the court cannot be overemphasized. The big man is a proven, elite two-way player and will give the Lakers the rim protection and points production they lacked much of last season.

Can the LA Lakers win the 2023 title with a healthy Anthony Davis?

LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

AD is an incredible talent and will undoubtedly improve the Lakers' ceiling if he stays healthy for the bulk of the season. However, expecting him to lead the Lakers to glory might be a tall task.

The competition in the Western Conference will be a lot more intense this season.

The LA Clippers endured a disappointing 2021-22 season but are currently one of the favorites to win the title due to Kawhi Leonard's return. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are desperate to defend their title. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to make a deep run with the help of their latest acquisition, Rudy Gobert.

Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the last time AD and James had a healthy season, they won the title. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also believes they are one of the most lethal duos when healthy.

The Lakers start their season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.

