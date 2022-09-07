"I wouldn't want to be in the backcourt if there was these two guys" - Darvin Ham re-emphasizes on Pat Bev-Russell Westbrook partnership working out

Darvin Ham has a rather positive outlook on the Patrick Beverley-Russell Westbrook partnership. With the two showing an inclination towards putting aside their problems, Ham voiced his opinion on the duo playing together.

Patrick Beverley's arrival at the LA Lakers was greeted with a lot of controversy. While mixed reviews were the norm, a common narrative that emerged stemmed from his ongoing feud with Russell Westbrook.

Some reports also suggested that Beverley's arrival marked the end of Westbrook's tenure as a Laker. However, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appeared to be fairly confident of seeing the two teaming up.

As trade talks for Westbrook continue, the Purple and Gold have partially committed to the idea of having the duo sharing the court next season. Ham shared his take on the matter when facing questions at the press conference.

While sharing his expectations from Beverley and his influence on the team in the upcoming season, Ham said this about his opinion on the backcourt duo:

"I see them working together fabulously. Their games compliment one another. I wouldn't want to be in the backcourt if there was these two guys.

"So it's going to be a lovely experience. I'm looking forward to it. I'm thrilled to see them out there together, to see them compete every day against one another the right way in practice."

With hopes of seeing competitive juices flow on the floor as well, Ham expects the pair to instill an identity of toughness for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley work things out

Patrick Beverley tries to steal the ball from Russell Westbrook

While concerns remain regarding the Lakers' current backcourt, Westbrook and Beverley appear to have worked things out.

Russell Westbrook didn't just watch Patrick Beverley's press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.



Pat Bev: "First dime of the year."



Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far.

The two seemed rather friendly during Beverley's introductory press conference on Tuesday, September 6. This can be seen as a positive sign as the chemistry between the two will have a large impact in the locker room.

Patrick Beverley has come on rather strongly with his approach to the season. The comments made (in the video below) may do more to motivate the team than paint him as a villain.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Pat Bev: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't."



(h/t



"You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."Pat Bev: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't.”(h/t @ClutchPointsApp "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."Pat Bev: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't.”(h/t @ClutchPointsApp) https://t.co/xvZrq14HYU

Russell Westbrook will also have a lot to prove this season. With Darvin Ham displaying immense faith in the superstar's abilities, Beverley could also help Russell Westbrook find a way to be aggressive on the floor.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Darvin Ham on Patrick Beverley: “I think he’s going to be a lovely addition to our ball club and a great tone setter … you heard him mention the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there.” Darvin Ham on Patrick Beverley: “I think he’s going to be a lovely addition to our ball club and a great tone setter … you heard him mention the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley's arrival also directs attention towards accountability this season. With the LA Lakers having a point to prove as well, Ham will hope that the guard can bring the best out of his superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

