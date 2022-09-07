"I wouldn't want to be in the backcourt if there was these two guys" - Darvin Ham re-emphasizes on Pat Bev-Russell Westbrook partnership working out

Darvin Ham has a rather positive outlook on the Patrick Beverley-Russell Westbrook partnership. With the two showing an inclination towards putting aside their problems, Ham voiced his opinion on the duo playing together.
Patrick Beverley's arrival at the LA Lakers was greeted with a lot of controversy. While mixed reviews were the norm, a common narrative that emerged stemmed from his ongoing feud with Russell Westbrook.
Some reports also suggested that Beverley's arrival marked the end of Westbrook's tenure as a Laker. However, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appeared to be fairly confident of seeing the two teaming up.
As trade talks for Westbrook continue, the Purple and Gold have partially committed to the idea of having the duo sharing the court next season. Ham shared his take on the matter when facing questions at the press conference.
While sharing his expectations from Beverley and his influence on the team in the upcoming season, Ham said this about his opinion on the backcourt duo:
"I see them working together fabulously. Their games compliment one another. I wouldn't want to be in the backcourt if there was these two guys.
"So it's going to be a lovely experience. I'm looking forward to it. I'm thrilled to see them out there together, to see them compete every day against one another the right way in practice."
With hopes of seeing competitive juices flow on the floor as well, Ham expects the pair to instill an identity of toughness for the Lakers.
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley work things out
While concerns remain regarding the Lakers' current backcourt, Westbrook and Beverley appear to have worked things out.
The two seemed rather friendly during Beverley's introductory press conference on Tuesday, September 6. This can be seen as a positive sign as the chemistry between the two will have a large impact in the locker room.
Patrick Beverley has come on rather strongly with his approach to the season. The comments made (in the video below) may do more to motivate the team than paint him as a villain.
Russell Westbrook will also have a lot to prove this season. With Darvin Ham displaying immense faith in the superstar's abilities, Beverley could also help Russell Westbrook find a way to be aggressive on the floor.
Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley's arrival also directs attention towards accountability this season. With the LA Lakers having a point to prove as well, Ham will hope that the guard can bring the best out of his superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.