"I want to be a billionaire": Russell Westbrook's net worth bumped up by $175,000,000 months after interview

Russell Westbrook, known for his high-energy basketball, has some lofty goals off the court. As we approach the 2023-24 NBA season, Westbrook has been heavily entrenched in several business endeavors despite his focus being on the upcoming NBA season. Just months after declaring his intentions to become a billionaire, his net worth has only climbed.

In addition to a sports and lifestyle line with the Jordan brand, Westbrook has a successful fashion brand of his own, Honor The Gift. Despite that, many of Westbrook's lesser-known investments have helped fuel the growth of his business portfolio by $175 million.

Russell Westbrook has invested in brands like Magic Spoon, Pizzana, Poppi, Triller and Hyperice as part of his investment portfolio. Westbrook's latest business investment? Purchasing an auto-parts maker, a business he says isn't "sexy" but is highly lucrative.

In an interview with Forbes back in May, he stated:

“I want to be a billionaire. Sooner than later. ... It’s what I want to be. In the business realm, that is a pinnacle that people where I come from don’t make it to.”

“When people think of Los Angeles and think of the underserved, the inner city, I want the first thing that pops up to be Russell Westbrook and the things we’re doing in the community," he added.

Looking at other athletes who have been able to grow their net worth to $1 billion, can Russell Westbrook join them?

Throughout his NBA career, Russell Westbrook has earned an estimated $340 million from his NBA contracts alone. Factor in his endorsement deals and business investments, and Westbrook is en route to the three-comma club.

Despite that, there's still a long road ahead. As Forbes estimates, based on his business dealings, it would take Westbrook 20 years to reach billionaire status. Waiting for him in the three-comma club is an elite group of figures that includes some of the biggest names around the world.

Michael Jordan's net worth has climbed significantly over the past year thanks to his sale of the Charlotte Hornets. Then there's Tiger Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time. And finally, the newest athlete to join the billionaire club, LeBron James.

While Westbrook may not have a powerhouse brand like Jordan or a lifetime deal with Nike like LeBron James, he does have passion. As his business partner explained in the previously-mentioned Forbes interview, he keeps up with what's happening with his business portfolio even during the season.

If he decides to walk away from the game, he will have plenty of time to focus on reaching the three-comma club.