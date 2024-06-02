"I want him to come out with no medical assistance": Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shares pregnancy wish as due date approaches

Jaden McDaniels and his girlfriend, Allison Audrey, are expecting. The wife of the Minnesota Timberwolves star is approaching her due date and shared that she wanted her delivery to be without any medical intervention.

Audrey shared a series of updates on her Instagram story while also giving suggestions to mothers who are due. McDaniels' girlfriend wrote about the importance of exercise in pregnancy on her social media. She also said that she was doing everything in her power to help the baby come out without any issues.

“It's not that I'm tired of my baby being in my belly, it's just that I want him to come out with no medical assistance (aka induction) so I'm doing whatever is in my hands to assist him,” wrote Audrey on her IG story.

“For those who are asking: Curb walking causes the pelvis to open and helps the baby's head to descend. So you're just helping your baby position him/herself for arrival,” she wrote in another IG story.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey's Instagram story [Photo Credit: Allison Audrey IG handle]

She also shared a picture of her in a white gown with her boyfriend on social media. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Audrey captioned the post:

“We are so ready for you.”

Earlier in May, Audrey’s family and close friends threw her a baby shower. Jaden McDaniels and the Timberwolves were still playing in the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

It was in April of this year that Allison Audrey revealed her pregnancy to her fans on social media. Since then, she has been actively sharing her pregnancy story through her social media handle.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, sends a shoutout to Timberwolves after WCF exit

Jaden McDaniels and the Timberwolves had to travel home after their loss in the Western Conference finals. While the team had higher expectations of themselves, for many, they had a successful season.

One of the people sending a shoutout to the team was McDaniels’ girlfriend, Allison Audrey. After the Timberwolves’ exit, she posted a shoutout to the team on her X [formerly Twitter].

“Incredible season,” Audrey wrote on X.

McDaniels had an incredible season with the Timberwolves, especially on the defense. He took on some of the most difficult defensive responsibilities for the team, which don't show up on the stat sheet, but was rewarded with a place in NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

In 16 playoff games, he averaged 12.2 points while shooting 51.4% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point line. He also averaged 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

McDaniels played a pivotal role in the Timberwolves' series win against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.