"I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs" - Anthony Edwards talks about his five-year plan in the NBA, says he expects to go to the NBA finals

NBA and Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards recently spoke about what the future holds for him and how he envisions it unfolding.

Speaking to Jason Dumas of The Bleacher Report, Edwards said he sees himself winning a couple of MVPs in the next couple of years and becoming the face of the league. Edwards said:

"In five years, I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs by then and have a ring. In five years, I would expect to go to the Finals for sure."

Edwards was asked about what sets him apart from previous players Jimmy Butler and Kevin Garnett, who have played for the Timberwolves but have been unable to take them to the promised land. Edwards said:

"My competitiveness. I'm willing to win at all costs, I'm willing to do whatever it takes, go after the best player for 48 minutes or get 30 rebounds, whatever it takes. I feel like that's what's going to put us over the hump."

How good can Anthony Edwards become?

To say that Anthony Edwards is a confident man would be a massive understatement. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is aiming for a couple of MVP awards in the next few years and that is testament to the confidence this young man possesses. In just his second year in the NBA, Edwards has the NBA on notice as somebody who can put you on a poster whenever he chooses.

He is more than just a dunker, though. Edwards had a decent rookie campaign, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting, but has improved immensely in his second season. Edwards isn't a superstar just yet, but he is inching ever closer to that status as the 2020 NBA Draft's number one overall pick continues to light up the NBA.

Edwards can score in multiple ways, which came as a surprise to many after being dubbed as a player without a consistent perimeter game. He can take over games in the clutch, score in isolation, attack the rim with fervor and also pose a threat from beyond the arc, boasting a shooting percentage of nearly 38% from the three this season. The only aspect of Edwards' game that is currently lacking is his mid-range game as he is shooting just below 30% from ten to sixteen feet.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell as his teammates, the Timberwolves have a good young core that could potentially end up as championship winning caliber players in the near future. Considering the progress Anthony Edwards has made after being in the league for less than two years, his ambition of winning the MVP might not be as unexpected as it sounds and he could very well be the face of the league in the near future.

