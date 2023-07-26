"I want to get to them": Anthony Edwards wants to take on the Warriors because of a $100,000,000 star

Count Anthony Edwards as yet another player who wants to take a crack at the Golden State Warriors. Although the Dubs weren’t able to defend their championship last season, some of the NBA’s biggest stars still want to beat them.

“Ant-Man” had this to say in an interview about his goal for next season (via @Heir Company):

“Definitely going back to the playoffs and going further in the playoffs [is the goal]. I want to play the Warriors. I want to get to the Warriors.

"Wherever they’re at, I want to get to them. Draymond [Green] talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason.”

Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves entered the playoffs as the eighth seed and had to take on the eventual champs Denver Nuggets. The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, were seeded sixth and had to beat the Sacramento Kings to go through the second round of the playoffs.

While Anthony Edwards and his team failed, the Warriors beat the third-ranked Kings to set a date with LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Edwards, though, has only gotten hungrier to eventually meet Draymond Green and the Bay Area team in the postseason. After winning the 2022 championship, Green spoke in his podcast about the Warriors possibly winning three of the next four championships.

There’s no doubt every team in the NBA took careful note of what the former Defensive Player of the Year winner said. After that brazen prediction, Green and the Warriors admitted after getting booted out by the Lakers that they were not a championship-caliber team.

Among a few other things, the Jordan Poole punching incident was named as the biggest issue they couldn’t overcome. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged how the incident loomed over them throughout the season. Poole, however, was traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

Anthony Edwards has proven he’s ready for the playoffs

In his second postseason, Anthony Edwards may have leapfrogged over Karl-Anthony Towns as the Minnesota Timberwolves leader. Against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, he averaged a team-leading 31.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals.

More than just the staggering numbers, it was easy to see how the Timberwolves looked up to Edwards to carry them. When the team needed a big bucket or a stop, the “Ant-Man” was often asked to provide it.

Towns, the self-proclaimed greatest big man shooter, hit just 25.0% of his shots from deep. When his shots didn’t fall, he just didn’t consistently try to make a bigger impact by using his size and length in the post.

“KAT” also committed numerous errors when defenses collapsed on him. He coughed up the ball 18 times against the Nuggets, the most by a Minnesota player by a mile. Anthony Edwards, who faced more double teams and played longer minutes, had a total of just eight errors.

The Golden State Warriors will not beat themselves. Anthony Edwards has proven that he’s built for the postseason. He can only hope that his teammates will step up to the challenge.

