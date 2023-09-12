"I don't want to be the old Clippers": Steve Ballmer shares grand vision for Paul George and the new-age Clippers

Steve Ballmer has grand plans for the LA Clippers that currently have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as superstar players. The billionaire envisions a great future for the franchise, particularly with the new arena that will be completed in 2024.

Ballmer was George’s guest in the player’s podcast when he was asked about the legacy he wants to build as Clippers owner. The billionaire responded that he didn't think about that accomplishment as people have short memories.

He had this to say, though, about what he hopes to achieve with the team:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(36:35)

“What is it that I hope to deliver to our fans? I hope to deliver a stronger, better kind of brand and image. I don’t wanna be the old Clippers. The old Clippers, that’s pretty…our fans don’t wanna be there! We wanna be known as a hot team, a hot place. I want our fans to be able to feel proud like that.

"This new arena is a thing to give to the fans, it really is. We’re never gonna be all we can be unless we’re nobody’s shadows, so to speak. I view that as part of giving our fans something. … I think of that as a contribution I can make to the fans.”

Steve Ballmer bought the franchise in 2014. Since the purchase, he has been trying to give the team a new identity far removed from its more illustrious Crypto.com co-tenant, the LA Lakers.

For years, fans have trolled the Clippers as the “other” LA team. The Lakers’ history and 17 championships loom large over everything the Clips are trying to accomplish over the years. Perhaps Steve Ballmer’s vision and leadership could be the start of something more successful with his team.

The Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers' home in 2024, could signal the start of a new era. If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are still around when that happens, they should usher in that moment for the franchise.

Will Steve Ballmer extend Kawhi Leonard and Paul George?

The LA Clippers, which are set to open their $1.2 billion arena, will need superstars to keep their fans interested. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been giving them star power since 2021 despite both players’ variety of injuries.

The 2023-24 season, though, could be the last they could play for the Clippers unless Steve Ballmer extends their stay. George and Leonard have player options next season, allowing them to walk away from the team.

Ballmer may not want to cut Intuit Dome’s ribbons if one or both are not on the team. At the very least, he could give them a few more years and trade one or both depending on their performances or availability.

Expand Tweet

Steve Ballmer has new grand designs for the franchise. But, success remains anchored on the tried and tested method of employing superstar players who draw in the crowd and help the team contend.

Despite injury woes, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could still be in Clipper uniforms to open Intuit Dome.