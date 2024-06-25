"I want people to disagree with me" - JJ Redick lays down criteria for picking Lakers' coaching staff with Rob Pelinka

While some might still believe that JJ Redick will be fired within a few months, a large part of the LA Lakers fanbase now believes that Redick can successfully coach the team. At a press conference, the newly appointed head coach told ESPN LA that he wanted players and coaching staff to voice disagreements.

Redick is a rookie coach since this is not only his first NBA coaching job but his first ever. He needs a veteran mind around him to not only help him but also to ease his transition. So, when asked what he wanted from his coaching staff for the potential appointment, Redick said that he wanted a mixture of veteran and young minds while collaborating with Rob Pelinka.

“I will have a say in who our coaching staff is…the front of bench should have experience," Redick said. "We definitely want at least a bunch of former head coaches in the NBA there. Behind the bench we want young, hungry, innovative, fresh, self-doer, self-motivated…there has got to be balance…I want that duality.

“In terms of the voice, in terms of the disagreement and the adjustment, I certainly want people to disagree. I certainly wanna have conversations about strategy, game planning. Where there is disagreement, we could talk through."

JJ Redick is cerebral enough to understand and execute the game from a coach’s perspective and having a few great minds around him might give him the push he needs.

JJ Redick knows what Lakers fans expect out of him

Any association with the Lakers means nothing less than a championship. After the Boston Celtics won their 18th title as a franchise, the Lakers are under even more pressure to win a title soon.

Lakers coach JJ Redick knows his responsibility and the expectations that come with the job:

"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. The Lakers have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship. It is my job, it’s our staff's job, it’s Rob’s job, it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That’s what I signed up for."

Laker fans will hope for a few quick moves by the team this offseason so that LA can once again contend for the title.

