“I know what the expectations are”- JJ Redick tackles toughest question surrounding his hire in convincing presser as Lakers HC

In JJ Redick’s words, someone who has “never coached in the NBA before” was announced as the LA Lakers head coach on Monday. But anyone listening to the Lakers' introductory presser for their new coach must be mightily satisfied by the calmness exuded by Redick.

There’s no denying that the LA job comes with added pressure and more media focus than any other team in the NBA. In fact, when the 2024 NBA Playoffs were in full swing, most discussions revolved around the Lakers vacancy. JJ Redick understands the weight that is going to follow him in his new role, and he addressed them at the very beginning of the presser:

"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship. It is my job, it’s our staff's job, it’s Rob’s job, it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That’s what I signed up for."

The demand for a title is going to be loud, especially after the Boston Celtics won their 18th championship last Monday. The LA Lakers have too much pride to trail their greatest rival for too long, especially when LeBron James is in the final stretch of his legendary career.

Former coach Darvin Ham got just two years to prove his worth and was fired after a first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. How many years JJ Redick gets is anyone’s guess. But there’s no questioning his basketball genius, as seen by his many years in the league and his work as an analyst for ESPN and on his podcast.

JJ Redick releases statement on being named Lakers coach

After it was announced that JJ Redick would be the Lakers’ 29th head coach, the former NBA player released a statement, which read:

“I am incredibly humbled to join the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic and successful sports franchises in the world. This opportunity for me is all about service to the players, team and organization. I want to express my utmost appreciation to Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and the entire Lakers front office.

“My goal will focus on delivering championship-caliber basketball for Lakers fans everywhere, building on the tremendous history and legacy of the Lakers. I am excited to surround myself with a veteran with a veteran, innovative staff as we work relentlessly to develop individual players and maximize the team’s potential.”

The clock has already started ticking for Redick, and his tenure with the LA Lakers will be rated in terms of championships. If he falls short, his term will likely be deemed a failure and people will look back at Monday as another misdirection for the Lakers. But if there's anyone who can carry those expectations, it surely has to be JJ Redick, right?