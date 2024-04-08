"I want to re-sign with the Dubs" - Klay Thompson addresses his priorities ahead of anticipating free agency this summer

The idea of seeing Klay Thompson wearing a different jersey and playing for a different team is strange. He has been with the Golden State Warriors since entering the NBA in 2011. However, with his contract expiring this offseason, there's a chance that fans will see him on a different team.

Thompson and the Warriors still have a job to do this season. They are poised to be the final team to make it into the play-in tournament in the West, and if they get through that, will need to focus on giving their best in the playoffs.

However, fans can't help but think about what the future holds for the other half of the Splash Bros. Thompson has said that he wants to stay put in the place he's called home since 2011, but that doesn't automatically mean that's where he'll be when next season starts.

Draymond Green asked him about his impending free agency on his podcast, and here's what Thompson said:

"It's insane when it comes to free agency in July. I just gotta keep that in mind," Thompson said after talking about the bond he's formed with his Warriors teammates.

"Yes, I want to re-sign with the Dubs. But I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point in my career. I know we have so much basketball ahead that I haven't given it much thought."

Klay Thompson was a valuable piece for the Warriors during their four championships. He was impactful as a sharpshooter, and his elite defense could often go unnoticed.

A knee injury and an Achilles injury caused him to miss two straight seasons, and while he isn't a terrible player, he is nowhere near the player he was before his injuries.

Orlando Magic are rumored to be eyeing Klay Thompson this coming summer

The current NBA season is far from over, but Klay Thompson's impending free agency already has one team clamoring for his service, if reports are to be believed.

The Orlando Magic, an up-and-coming team with plenty of young talent, could be looking to add a veteran with All-Star and championship experience, and the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is on their radar.

Despite Thompson going through a down year, teams still recognize his value and the mentorship he can offer. From Paolo Banchero, who earned his first All-Star nod, to guys like Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner, the Magic have many young players with high potential who will benefit from learning a thing or two from a vet like Thompson.

Thompson's current contract with the Golden State Warriors is a five-year deal worth $189,903,600. Those five years spanned the 2019-20 season to this year. Before this season started, the Warriors front office reportedly offered the five-time All-Star a two-year deal worth under $50 million. It was an offer that he declined, meaning he'll become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If he doesn't end up returning to the Warriors, the Orlando Magic could be ready to pounce on the opportunity of adding him to their roster.