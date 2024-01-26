"I want to stay with Hornets" - Miles Bridges throws curveball at Phoenix Suns' trade aspirations

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been a potential trade target for many teams, especially the Phoenix Suns. However, Bridges doubled down on his desire to stay with his current team through all this. The forward was interviewed recently, and he took the chance to let everyone know which team he wants to play for.

Bridges is having a great year in his return to the basketball court. After sitting out the entire 2022-23 season to deal with personal and legal matters, the forward looks like he hasn't missed a beat. The Hornets forward is averaging 20.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Due to the excellent campaign he's having, the Suns have been drawn to trade for him. This came as news after reports that Phoenix is looking to trade for a versatile wing. Unfortunately, Bridges isn't a fan of leaving Charlotte and is firm in his desire to play for the franchise.

"Like I said before, the Hornets have been behind me and I want to stay here," Bridges said. "I want to be here and that’s never going to change. So, as much talk as people hear that’s going around, just know that I want to stay with the Hornets."

The Hornets have given Bridges a second chance amid his legal trouble. He can veto any trade this season as he re-signed with the team for one season. It could take a while for fans to see the forward playing for any team other than Charlotte.

Which other teams have shown interest in trading for Miles Bridges?

The Suns are the team on the top of the list to possibly make a trade for Miles Bridges. With Phoenix, he has a real shot at potentially contending for the title, which is what most NBA stars desire. But Bridges has a few options he can choose from as other teams have shown interest in him.

The Utah Jazz has been linked to the star forward as a potential trade target. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Jazz have inquired about Bridges' availability in the upcoming trade deadline.

"The Jazz are also one of several teams who’ve called on Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, league sources told Yahoo Sports," Fischer wrote.

The other team interested in trading for Bridges is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are rumored to start addressing their offseason moves potentially. They have a significant cap space they can use, which will be a notable part of signing the forward to a new deal as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

