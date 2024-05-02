“I want wholesale changes in Los Angeles”: Stephen A. Smith goes on breathless rant thrashing Clippers' Big-4's 'disgraceful' Game 5 performance

Stephen A. Smith sent a clear message to the Los Angeles Clippers following a humbling defeat against the Dallas Mavericks, 123-93 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Los Angeles team was set to take a 3-2 lead, yet the Mavericks punched them in the mouth to return home on the verge of advancing to the next round.

The veteran ESPN analyst had some things to get off his chest, going off on the LA Clippers' Big Four, calling them out for their underwhelming Wednesday night's performances.

"It was a catastrophe. There's no way around this. I want to say this off the top: I want wholesale changes in Los Angeles. Steve Ballmer just needs to blow it up. Enough's enough," Smith told on Thursday's edition of First Take.

Stephen A. Smith added that if someone can make this team come back in this series, that's Tyronn Lue. However, he doesn't see the current LA Clippers' roster as capable of winning Game 6 and 7.

He then proceeded to rant about James Harden's inconsistency after barely scoring seven points last night. Paul George couldn't make a difference either, as he dropped 15 points for his team.

Russell Westbrook, who Smith said has been a 'no-show' since getting ejected in Game 3 of the series, finished the game with six points and five rebounds.

Moreover, Stephen A. Smith sent a message to Kawhi Leonard, saying he's the 'absolute worst superstar you could possibly have.'

Stephen A. Smith discusses Mavericks dismantling Clippers to take a key 3-2 lead in the series

Despite the LA Clippers' attempts to get under the Mavericks' skin before the game, even teasing them with a trip to Cancun outside of the arena, the Texans didn't back out against the Clips, putting on a show and making a strong case as one of the best teams in the West this year.

Luka Doncic, who previously said he needed to support Kyrie Irving, dropped 35 points on the Clippers, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing 10 assists.

Maxi Kleber added 15 points while Irving scored 14 to finish the job. The Mavericks got a 30-point win in a hostile arena that saw the Clippers unable to respond after the second quarter of the game.

The Californians were expected to make a deep playoff run this season, but once again, injuries and inconsistency have slowed them down. As Stephen A. Smith said, Tyronn Lue can help the LA Clippers come back in this series, but it'll take a lot to take down the inspired Mavs, especially with the next game being in Dallas.