"I want to win a championship and I want to do it here" - Bradley Beal thinks the Wizards can win a title after signing his new max contract

Bradley Beal chose to remain with the Washington Wizards. Beal and the Wizards have agreed to a five-year, $251 million contract. After signing a new deal featuring a no-trade clause, Beal believes the Wizards could win an NBA championship soon.

Beal recently expressed his desire to bring the Wizards a title. The Wizards' first and only championship came in 1978, led by Hall of Fame big man Wes Unseld.

"I want to win a championship and I want to do it here," Beal said. "I believe that we can win in D.C."

But despite signing a historic contract, Beal expressed concern about things happening worldwide. The three-time All-Star is upset about Brittney Griner's Russian detainment and the situation in his hometown of St. Louis. He also spoke about the recent Highland Park shooting.

"Just the climate of the world we're in, it's tough for me to be super excited," Beal said. "We have Brittney Griner in Russia still. Highland Park just lost six or seven lives. My hometown of St. Louis, from July 1 to July 5, there were 22 shootings. That's tough."

Wizards hoping Beal's deal will make Washington a destination

The Washington Wizards are hoping to become a destination for superstars after signing Bradley Beal to a max contract. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard preached commitment in front of reporters on Friday. Sheppard believes that Beal's decision will eventually lead to a championship.

"It's such a great day for the Washington Wizards franchise," Sheppard said. "And what an unbelievable opportunity as we go forward showing the NBA, that this is a destination. We have an opportunity to show the NBA what happens, the commitment that we'll make to our players and to their careers."

"You talk about one of the most coveted free agents in the market re-signing with the Washington Wizards, committing to what he believes he can win here. And we believe we can win here."

The Wizards have never been a free agent destination, but they have several talented players supporting Beal. Kristaps Porzingis is a great player when healthy, and Kyle Kuzma stepped up his game last season. Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija each have the potential to develop into key contributors.

Why did the Wizards give Bradley Beal a no-trade clause?

Bradley Beal became just the 10th player in NBA history to have a no-trade clause in his contract. Beal joined the list of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, David Robinson, John Stockton, and Carmelo Anthony.

The contract also has a 15% trade kicker and player option in year 5.

But why did the Washington Wizards give him a no-trade clause? Ted Leonsis, the Wizards owner, had a straightforward explanation, per The Athletic's Joshua Robbins.

"He doesn't want to be traded, and we don't want to trade him," Leonsis said.

