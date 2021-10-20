"I want to win this game better than I want to win any other game" - PJ Tucker on extra motivation to beat Milwaukee Bucks in Miami Heat's season opener

The Miami Heat begin their 2021-22 NBA season with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, and nobody is more excited about the game than PJ Tucker.

Tucker won the NBA championship with the Bucks last season. However, to everyone's surprise, the reigning champions did not retain him in the offseason, even though he was a valuable piece for the team.

As reported by the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, PJ Tucker was asked how he feels about facing the Bucks in the season opener, to which he replied:

"I mean, come on, we’re competitors. I was part of that...To not be back? For sure. You know it’s like natural human behavior. Definitely, I want to win this game better than I want to win any other game. Yes, I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t."

PJ Tucker is still seething over the Milwaukee Bucks not re-signing him in the 2021 offseason. He proved his worth in the NBA playoffs, and became a favorite in the locker room.

Now that he is with the Miami Heat, Tucker has circled the Bucks' games on his calendar because he is eager to prove to his former team they made a mistake by letting him go. When asked about 'not ending up back with the Bucks', PJ Tucker said,

"I was pretty surprised...You win a championship, and you’re part of winning something special like that, you would expect that."

PJ Tucker was an incredibly valuable piece in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run

PJ Tucker celebrates at the Milwaukee Bucks' victory parade and rally

PJ Tucker provided toughness, veteran leadership and a 'dog' mentality every time he stepped foot on the floor for the Bucks last season.

He was arguably faced with the toughest assignments in the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he took turns guarding Heat's Jimmy Butler, Nets' Kevin Durant and Suns' Devin Booker.

Tucker's defense on Durant was the biggest takeaway in the Eastern Conference semi-finals series. Nets head coach Steve Nash found Tucker's defense on Durant 'borderline non-basketball physical at times'.

nick wright @getnickwright nick wright @getnickwright If PJ goes out, with all the scoring needing to come from KD with Kyrie out, KD could easily have a 30 point half. If PJ goes out, with all the scoring needing to come from KD with Kyrie out, KD could easily have a 30 point half. PJ stayed in the game & KD had 2 points in the first 6 minutes of the quarter… then he went to the bench with his 4th foul & KD score 14 points in 6 minutes. MIL has absolutely zero answers for KD when PJ isn’t in the game. twitter.com/getnickwright/… PJ stayed in the game & KD had 2 points in the first 6 minutes of the quarter… then he went to the bench with his 4th foul & KD score 14 points in 6 minutes. MIL has absolutely zero answers for KD when PJ isn’t in the game. twitter.com/getnickwright/…

After the Bucks' Game 4 win over the Nets in the semi-finals series, eventual Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo lauded PJ Tucker for making a difference. Asked by Tucker's impact in that series by ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Antetokounmpo said:

"It's big..He keeps playing hard, keeps making everything tough for KD. He's vocal; he's a leader; he pushes us to be great. He's definitely a big piece of this organisation, and he's going to keep helping us, and we'll definitely need him moving forward."

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer PJ Tucker tonight:

0 points

1 FG attempt

Game-high plus/minus of +13NBA champion Kids out there: You don’t need to take a bunch of shots or score a lot of points to be an important player on a great team. PJ Tucker tonight:

0 points

1 FG attempt

Game-high plus/minus of +13NBA champion Kids out there: You don’t need to take a bunch of shots or score a lot of points to be an important player on a great team.

However, after letting him leave this offseason, the Bucks are likely to miss Tucker's defense and corner threes.

NBA @NBA #PhantomCam P.J. Tucker from his spot. 🎯13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 3PM, and hustle plays all day from P.J. Tucker to help the @Bucks even the series. #ThatsGame P.J. Tucker from his spot. 🎯13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 3PM, and hustle plays all day from P.J. Tucker to help the @Bucks even the series.#ThatsGame #PhantomCam https://t.co/6JudHEbYE3

The Miami Heat have assembled an incredible team to get back to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler and co. signed Kyle Lowry along with PJ Tucker this summer, and the Heat look much better than they did last season.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have a rivalry even before PJ Tucker signed with the Bucks. The Heat eliminated the Bucks during Giannis Antetokounmpo's reigning MVP year in the NBA Orlando bubble in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

That led to several fans and analysts doubting Antetokounmpo's ability to perform in the postseason. However, the Bucks came back stronger the next season and swept the Miami Heat in the first round in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Hence, the Bucks vs Heat matchup is anticipated by a lot of fans around the world, and PJ Tucker is expected to contribute in a key way.

