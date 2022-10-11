"I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me" - Phoenix Suns star addresses his relationship with Monty Williams amidst media speculation of a fallout

The relationship between Phoenix Suns star big man Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams has been questioned in recent months. However, in an interview with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Ayton revealed the true nature of their dynamic.

The Phoenix Suns have been an organization in disarray for the last month or so. After reports regarding Suns owner Robert Sarver came to light, matters went downhill when the dynamic between Ayton and Williams was brought to light.

During Suns training camp, Ayton mentioned in an interview that he hadn't spoken to Monty Williams since their loss in the Western Conference semifinals. Considering that Ayton and Williams engaged in a bit of a heated conversation, the fact that the matter was left unresolved raised some questions.

To add to the doubts, Williams himself mentioned that he hadn't been in touch with his players as he wished to give them space over the offseason.

With a number of rumors emerging out of Phoenix, Ayton and Williams painted a rather troublesome environment in the locker room. From Deandre Ayton's point of view, the situation was additionally charged as the team almost let him walk in the offseason.

Ayton cleared things up a few days after the initial comments were made. However, The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin searched for further details on the matter in an interview with Deandre Ayton.

When asked to clarify the situation with Williams again, Ayton said:

"Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me.

"Monty and I are talking. Come on. Y'all know the relationship between Monty and I. Everybody knows the relationship between Monty and I. Anything they want to stir up, that’s on them. Let them run away with it. We’re here to work and try to get a championship. We’re not here to waste time.”

Given the cloud that hung over the Suns organization during Media Day, Ayton can't be blamed for having a "bland" attitude during the presser. However, with most things out of the way, the big man appears ready to go.

With the Suns heading into the upcoming season with title aspirations, their big man also appears more than motivated to make good upon his new max deal.

Deandre Ayton's crucial return to the Phoenix Suns roster

Deandre Ayton at the Phoenix Suns Media Day

Deandre Ayton is undoubtedly a vital member of the Phoenix Suns. Given the contributions he is capable of making, letting him walk in the offseason made no sense.

While the Indiana Pacers almost signed Ayton, the Suns were in no position to see him leave. Considering that the team had already given up Jalen Smith and JaVale McGee, the Suns would have been horribly shorthanded in their big man rotation. In this regard, retaining him was definitely a priority.

With Deandre Ayton back on the roster, the Suns have managed to retain virtually all of their core pieces.

On the offensive side of things, Ayton is the ideal pick-and-roll partner for star point guard Chris Paul. With Ayton's ability to roll to the basket, Paul has the freedom to use the big man as a lob threat or flare off the screen to make another play.

One way or another, Ayton setting the initial pick practically gets the Phoenix Suns' offense going. When additionally considering his own ability to score with the ball in his hands, he emerges as an extremely valuable player.

