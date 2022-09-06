"I watched a lot, but I think mostly I watch Serbia and Greece"- Luka Doncic admits to watching Giannis Antetokoumpo and Nikola Jokic in EuroBasket

The 2022 EuroBasket has featured NBA superstars, such as Luka Doncic, in action for their home countries. While Slovenia is the reigning champs in Europe, Doncic still has an eye out for his main competition. In an interview with BasketNews, Doncic listed the teams he enjoys watching when he has the time:

"I mean, I watched a lot. We have free time, so I watch a lot. But I think mostly I watch Serbia and Greece."

When asked why he specifically focuses on the two teams, Doncic laughed and said:

"You know why."

Doncic makes an obvious insinuation in his answer. Doncic is referring to Nikola Jokic leading Serbia and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Greece.

Doncic has already put on a show against Nikola Jokic in a friendly game between Serbia and Slovenia. With the two NBA superstars clashing, Slovenia came out on top in OT.

As things stand, Greece and Serbia are in solid positions in their respective groups. Serbia sits atop Group D with an unbeaten record, and Greece is second in Group C.

Doncic has had a relatively successful run in the group stages of EuroBasket. Playing in Group B alongside powerhouses such as France and Germany, Slovenia has their work cut out for them. Tied for second place after their latest loss, Luka Doncic will hope to lead Slovenia to a more successful outing.

Luka Doncic has been unstoppable at the 2022 EuroBasket

Luka Doncic sizes up Jonas Valanciunas at the EuroBasket.

Luka Doncic has put on a show in a Slovenian uniform. Having led the team to two wins in the group stages, Doncic is on fire.

Paired with reigning EuroBasket MVP Goran Dragic, Doncic leads the way for Slovenia. Having notched 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in the first game against Lithuania, Doncic managed the Slovenian offense.

Doncic also put on a show against Hungary, dropping 20 points in 19 minutes of playing time to lead the Slovenian team. He also recorded seven rebounds and assists for the game.

Although the first two games resulted in wins, Slovenia faced a surprise loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their most recent game.

After a dominant first-quarter showing by Slovenia, the Bosnian team slowly chipped away at the lead. They went on to win the game.

Doncic had an impressive outing, adding 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Coming off the loss, Slovenia was tied for second place. Slovenia will attempt to break Germany's unbeaten streak in their next game.

