“I am weakkkkkkkk”: A$AP Rocky, Ochocinco's wife & more react to Kai Cenat's G-rated mixtape

Kai Cenat is a YouTuber and online streamer who participated in the NBA All-Star celebrity game. He went on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco’s show “Nightcap” to discuss his experience and basketball skills. The comedic streamer also showed off his “G-rated” mixtape while on the show.

During the interview, Cenat showed the former NFL stars a professionally edited highlight of him playing basketball. The only issue was that it looked like Cenat was playing against children.

Ochocinco immediately started dying of laughter after seeing the clip. Sharpe called out Cenat for the age of his competition.

“You playing kids bro. Ain’t no way, that kid had on pampers,” Sharpe said.

Cenat attempted to defend himself, saying the kids were 13 and that the level of competition was tough.

“They almost 13. They hoop, nah they hoop bro!” Cenat said.

Sharpe and Ochocinco were not the only ones laughing. Plenty went in on Cenat in the comment section.

Famous rapper A$AP Rocky left a comment. As did Ochocino’s wife, Sharelle Rosado and former NBA player Gilbert Arenas.

“I am weakkkkk,” A$AP Rocky commented.

Both show hosts proceeded to troll and mock Cenat throughout the interview. They teased him about his height and performance in the celebrity exhibition game.

Cenat played on Shannon Sharpe’s team, which won the game 100-91. However, Cenat received barely five minutes of playing time in this year's edition. He had relatively few touches with the ball and was noticeably disappointed by his lack of opportunities throughout the game. He finished with four points.

Kai Cenat compares himself to LeBron James

YouTuber Kai Cenat was not done bragging about his basketball skills. Later in the interview with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Cenat compared himself to LeBron James.

“I know an up-and-coming hooper, he goes by the name of Flight Reacts. Me and him are like LeBrdon and D-Wade. I am telling you bro. I am LeBron. For real, me and Flight would go crazy bro,” Cenat said.

The bold claim was greeted by more laughter from Ocho and Sharpe. However, Kai Cenat did not back down.

He also claimed he would score 12 points in next year’s celebrity All-Star game if given at least 20 minutes of playing time.

Cenat was outshined by NFL stars Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud in the All-Star Celebrity Game. Parsons scored 37 points and won the game’s MVP. Stroud had 31. LA Rams receiver Puka Nacua also put on a show with thunderous dunks and scored 16 points of his own.

Kai Cenat will hope for redemption next season if he gets invited to participate in the celebrity game once again. The event will be hosted in San Francisco, California, as part of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.