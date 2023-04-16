"I welcome that" - Klay Thompson reflects on Kings throwing box-and-1 at Steph Curry

Klay Thompson seemed confident about knocking down shots at a higher clip after the Kings threw a box-and-1 at Steph Curry in the Warriors' Game 1 loss. Thompson went 8-of-19, including 5-of-14 from deep in the 126-123 loss on Saturday.

Thompson hit two clutch shots but missed plenty of scoring opportunities on other occasions. Here's what the sharpshooter had to say about the Kings' defensive scheme against Curry, which forced the others to make a difference on offense (via The Athletic's Anthony Slater):

"I welcome that. The shots I was getting tonight will go down at a much higher rate on Monday.”

The Golden State Warriors attempted 50 triples on the night but converted only 16 times. Thompson missed nine of those, while Andrew Wiggins went 1-of-7. The Sacramento Kings will have to alter some of their plans as the Warriors are still a lethal shooting team.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry managed to get off 20 shots and convert 11 of them, including 6-of-14 from deep. He tallied 30 points and finished with a box +/- of +10. The Warriors could deal with the Kings' defensive scheme against him in the next game.

However, they will need to do a better job of generating better looks and scoring when Curry is on the bench. The defending champions were -17 with Curry off the floor.

Klay Thompson must deliver on his claim in the next game

Klay Thompson has shown flashes of his old self this season. However, he hasn't been as consistent as he would've wanted to be. The 5x All-Star has been streaky with his shot, especially in road games. Thompson has averaged 24.4 points on 45/42/85 splits at home. Those numbers drop to 19.2 points per game on 42/39/95 splits on the road.

The Dubs need him to fire on cylinders consistently away from home, especially in the playoffs. Thompson's shooting and scoring ease the pressure on Steph Curry as well. The Warriors might do better in the minutes that the latter is off the floor with Thompson leading their charge.

The Golden State Warriors' 136-56 record when Klay Thompson scores at least 25m points is a testament to the difference he makes when in form. Nevertheless, Thompson's confidence never wavers.

The Warriors will hope he maintains that aspect and comes out firing in Game 2. The Dubs will take a massive advantage in Games 3 and 4 at home if they claim a win in Monday's Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings on the road.

