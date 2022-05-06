“I went to one of his parties one time, I was like, ‘What?' I thought I was the king of the club’” - Shaquille O'Neal names 2-time DPOY winner as his worst teammate

While Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, he was also known for his contagious personality off the court. The charismatic big man has always been the center of the spotlight, and he's continued to have that effect while being an NBA analyst.

O'Neal played with many talented teammates in his career. While with the LA Lakers, plenty of veterans jumped at the opportunity to play with Shaq and Kobe Bryant.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal was asked who one of his worst teammates was. O'Neal said the legendary Dennis Rodman was one of the worst, due to his behavior off the court. O'Neal also talked about how Rodman's starpower off the court was eye-opening, especially when he got to see it firsthand.

“I went to one of his parties one time," O'Neal said. "I was like, ‘What?' I thought I was the king of the club’.”

Shaquille O'Neal shares stories of playing with Dennis Rodman

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had many notable teammates, but many forget that Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman joined the team for 23 games. Throughout the podcast segment, O'Neal talked about how Rodman's tenure with the LA Lakers wasn't as positive as he thought it would be.

O'Neal praised Rodman's ability on the court, repeatedly saying that Rodman was extremely talented. But O'Neal continued to say Rodman's tardiness and mannerism drove him crazy.

Coming off the Chicago Bulls' three-peat from 1996-98, Rodman played in just 23 games during the 1998-99 season, averaging 2.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He joined the team in late February. Rodman played 12 games with his hometown Dallas Mavericks in 1999-2000, the last NBA action of his career.

The Lakers went 31-19 (in the lockout-shortened season), and O'Neal averaged of 26.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 1.7 blocks per game. The Lakers began a three-peat of their own the following season.

One of the league's most lovable personalities, it was clear Shaq was in awe of how much of a star his teammate had become off the court as well.

Rodman won five championships (two with the Bad Boy Pistons and three with Michael Jordan's Bulls). He was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time All-Defensive team selection. He led the league in rebounding in five seasons.

