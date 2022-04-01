"I will baby oil right up now and get up there and then do a show" - Shaquille O'Neal's hilarious response about his body fat after he's seen consuming copious amounts of sugar in his drink

Thursday night's coverage of Inside the NBA on TNT saw a hilarious moment shared between Shaquille O'Neal and the panel as the big man poured a ridiculous amount of sugar into his coffee.

While Thursday's show was due to see O'Neal wear a pink suit to celebrate Luka Doncic's performance against the LA Lakers, the plan fell through as Doncic came up short by one point. However, Shaq still had something in store for the audience.

Joined by Adam Lekfoe and Dwyane Wade, subbing in for Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, the Inside crew raised several questions regarding the amount of sugar O'Neal added to his coffee. O'Neal replied:

"That's not sugar."

Wade was quick to interrupt Shaq's comments. Joking about Shaquille O'Neal's body fat, the big man responded with a hilarious remark of his own. He said:

"I will baby oil right up now and get up there and do a show. That's how confident I am. But I'm not going to do it yet. I'm gonna wait."

With O'Neal carrying the mantle of being one of the funniest members of the inside crew, the big man continuously delivers hilarious comments to entertain fans of the show.

Shaquille O'Neal finds ways to stay fit

Shaquille O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix

Shaquille O'Neal is viewed as one of the most gifted physical specimens to ever play in the NBA. With his huge frame and ridiculous strength, O'Neal was nothing short of a tank when he was on the court.

While this aided him early on in his career, lack of discipline and effort during his final years with the Los Angeles Lakers would see him struggle with fitness on the court.

Interestingly, O'Neal had an extremely successful and fruitful NBA career regardless. As one of the most dominant big men to play the game, he continues to find ways to stay healthy, even after his professional career came to an end.

While the NBA legend doesn't workout at the same rate as he would during his pro days, he still gets his work in. Often seen working on his long-range shooting and working with his son Shareef, the big man leads an active life.

Overtime @overtime @SHAQ

(via Shaq and Shareef making sure they got OCKY this morning(via @SSJreef Shaq and Shareef making sure they got OCKY this morning 💯 @SHAQ(via @SSJreef) https://t.co/ojiaxm2cry

While the agility and athleticism may have waned, O'Neal continues to be an immensely strong individual. Given his massive size, he can still casually pick people up.

However, the glaring stain on his legacy as a strong man continues to be his loss to Charles Barkley. When the two decided to compete to see who could bench more plates, O'Neal came up short against the Chuckster, something that will hilariously remain etched in his mind.

Edited by Windy Goodloe