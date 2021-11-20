"I will happily do my part to try to make you a prophet" - Steph Curry jokes when asked about making the NBA All-Defensive Team this season

The Golden State Warriors continue to make their presence felt in the NBA, leading the league with a 13-2 record that has been accomplished in such a dominating fashion that they've impressed fans and analysts alike. And it's no surprise superstar guard Stephen Curry has been a big reason for the success.

The Warriors had another superb effort Thursday night as they rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to topple the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on the road. Curry, as usual, led the way, finishing with 40 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Curry's well-regarded ability on offense hasn't been the only thing that has stood out this year, however. Curry is making an impact on the defensive end as well. When asked about his defense after the game, he responded with humor.

"If you want to start the narrative for me, please, by all means, I will happily do my part to try to make you a prophet."

Stephen Curry becoming a two-way weapon

Stephen Curry may still be a long shot to land on the NBA's All-Defensive Team. The seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ and two-time MVP has never landed on that team before in his career. But his improvement as a defender has stood out as the Warriors have been one of the most complete two-way teams in the league this year.

Although the Warriors have changed the way offense is played, with ball movement and spacing, and their play remains imposing on that end, the team has been one of the strongest defensive units as well. While Curry has averaged 36.0 points per game and Golden State has won five of its past six games, he's also averaging 2.2 steals per game in that time, emerging as a complete force.

For a team like the Golden State Warriors, who are about to get two big pieces back in James Wiseman and Klay Thompson, who have been sidelined by injuries, they stand to become even more dangerous than analysts might have projected before the season.

After Friday night's game at the Detroit Pistons, the Warriors return home for a three-game homestand.

