"I will walk b**t naked down the 101 for one exit" - Shaquille O'Neal bets Rich Eisen that Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl this season

Shaquille O'Neal is a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. O'Neal has so much faith in his Cowboys that he made a ridiculous bet with Rich Eisen. The Hall of Fame center is confident of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl this season.

In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," O'Neal proclaimed that his favorite NFL team would win their first Super Bowl title since 1996. He even made a bet with Eisen, wherein he'll run naked on U.S. Highway 101 in California if the Cowboys fail.

"Rich, the Cowboys will win the Super Bow this year, or I will walk b**t naked down the 101 for one exit," O'Neal said.

It's not the first time O'Neal has bet on his Cowboys. Last season, he lost to Anthony "Spice" Adams when Dallas failed to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

As a result of losing the bet, the LA Lakers legend had to wear a wig and sing an original song on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." When the punishment was doled out, O'Neal couldn't help but be disappointed with the Cowboys.

"Damn Cowboys. See what I got to do Cowboys cause you didn't win?" Shaq said. "I just thought this was our year."

O'Neal spent his teenage years in San Antonio, Texas. At the time, the Cowboys were the only team in the state, as the Houston Texans were only founded in 2002.

Shaquille O'Neal wanted Deion Sanders to be next Dallas Cowboys coach

Shaquille O'Neal advocated for Deion Sanders to be the next coach of Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys faltered at home against the San Francisco 49ers in last season's Wild Card game. The Cowboys lost 23-17 after quarterback Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in the final play of the game.

After another disappointing end to their season, there were rumors that coach Mike McCarthy would be dismissed. The Cowboys finished 12-5 in McCarthy's second season. In a January episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal suggested Deion Sanders as the next coach of the Cowboys.

"I'm putting this out right now," the four-time NBA champion said. "Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O'Neal Incorporated. Deion Sanders for the next coach of Cowboys."

He continued:

"You want to get Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out; tweet it; damn it. TikTok it; Instagram it; OnlyFans it; put it out."

Eventually, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys retained McCarthy as their coach. As for Deion Sanders, he remains the coach of Jackson State and recently had a nice recruitment class for this season.

