"I will with your wife": Shaquille O'Neal had an outrageous response to a stupid reporter's question about his mom

Whether taking a joke or cracking one, Shaquille O'Neal is good at both. The former NBA superstar found himself in this situation when a reporter asked him a weird question about his mom during the 2006 NBA finals.

"Shaq let's just say that a snake bit your mom right up here, right in the chest area," said the reporter. "Would you be willing to suck the venom out to win the title?"

O'Neal didn't waste a second in giving a comical comeback which cracked up the entire room. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No. But I will with your wife."

It was one of the funniest press conference moments from Shaq's career. The former champion has always labeled himself as a jokester, so it isn't surprising that Shaq was ready with a hilarious comeback for the reporter.

The backstory to the outrageous conversation between Shaquille O'Neal and the reporter

Shaquille O'Neal and the reporter didn't just throw jabs at each other out of the blue. The two knew each other from before. The reporter in question is Corby Davidson, who hailed from Dallas and was a radio personality. He had several interactions like these with Shaq before, which explains the latter's reaction at the start of the video.

O'Neal predicted what was coming his way when he saw Corby lining up his question. An unpredicted jab at each other would've sounded a lot more personal, but this was indeed just two friends bantering. No harm, no foul!

Corby Davidson was Shaq's favorite interviewer

It's no secret that Shaquille O'Neal has a special spot for people he respects and has fun with. That list features his fellow TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson and a few more outside his gig with the broadcasting company.

Dallas' radio personality Corby Davidson is also among those. Once he posed a politically incorrect question to Shaq, he instantly became one of the former Lakers star's favorite interviewers.

Shaq knew what was coming his way every time Davidson sat across him with a microphone in his hand. He even appeared on one of Davidson's podcast shows. From that point on, O'Neal met Corby every time he went to Dallas during his playing days to have a funny session with him where he would listen to the latter's hypotheticals.

Corby asking Shaquille O'Neal weird questions when he would be on the podium became a staple.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)