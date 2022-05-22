"I win a 'ship with somebody, they're always my favorite" - Former NBA champion claims Cavs era LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are one of the greatest duos ever, refuses to compare them to Kobe and Shaq

NBA and Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson has praised LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as one of the best duos in the league ever, as their former teammate who witnessed their greatness first hand.

Speaking to TMZ, the Chicago Bulls center was asked about where Kyrie Irving and LeBron James would rank in the all-time great duos like Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Thompson refused to comment on how many rings they could have won together but praised them as one of the best duos in the history of the league. Thompson said:

"Definitely one of the two best duos ever seen. Listen. I win a championship with somebody, they're always my favorite."

Tristan Thompson was teammates with King James and Irving during their incredible run in the 2016 NBA Finals when they came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

However, Irving left the Cavs in the summer of 2017 for the Boston Celtics after his relationship with James reportedly broke down. Meanwhile, Tristian Thompson was part of the franchise and reached another NBA Finals along with King James in the following year as he was part of the roster that reached four straight NBA Finals.

How LeBron James fared in his second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

King James with the championship after the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call, after the disappointment of losing the 2014 NBA Finals. However, considering the talent of Kyrie Irving, James' decision to return to the Cavs after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was the right call.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four NBA Finals as the Eastern Conference was completely dominated by King James and co.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Notable stat lines from LeBron James’ 2018 playoff run



51 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

46 PTS - 11 REB - 9 AST

46 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST

45 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST

44 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

44 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST

43 PTS - 8 REB - 14 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

38 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, after being 3-1 down in the series.

In the process, he brought the first championship to the city of Cleveland in over half a century. King James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series, while shooting the ball at nearly 50% from the field and over 37% from the perimeter.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving in 2017, the onus was on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship. Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster, but the Cavaliers made it to another Finals, where they were swept 4-0 by the Warriors.

Nevertheless, LeBron James' four-year spell with the Cleveland-based side is looked at with fondness, as he finally brought home a championship.

LIVE POLL Q. Are LeBron James and Kyrie Irving the greatest duo ever? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe