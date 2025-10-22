"I wish I could take a magic pill" - Michael Jordan delivers heartfelt confession about missing the game he once ruled

Michael Jordan is back on the main stage of NBA basketball after making an appearance on opening night for NBC Sports. Jordan spoke about his return to television and how he misses the game he once ruled. The Chicago Bulls legend won six championships in his career and took the league to new heights. Speaking to Mike Tirico on the segment called &quot;MJ: Insights to Excellence&quot; aired during halftime of the Houston Rockets-OKC Thunder game, Jordan explained why he's back in the spotlight. He wanted to pay it forward to the game after spending time with his family.Tirico also asked Jordan about his love for the game, which never wavered. He still has passion for it, but unfortunately, at his age, it's better to watch rather than play. &quot;I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that’s who I am,&quot; Jordan said. &quot;That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for, and I miss it. I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball, being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball. But it's better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles, and I'm in a wheelchair for a while.&quot;Michael Jordan was previously involved in the NBA as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets from 2010 to 2023. Jordan sold most of his shares and focused on his Team 23XI Racing in NASCAR. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, NBC announced that the next episode of &quot;MJ: Insights to Excellence&quot; is scheduled for Oct. 28. Jordan is expected to talk about the current state of the NBA, especially the very divisive load management for some superstars. Why was Michael Jordan out of the spotlight for a while?Why was Michael Jordan out of the spotlight for a while? (Photo: IMAGN)In the same interview with Mike Tirico, Michael Jordan shared why he decided to step away from the spotlight and make limited public appearances. Jordan wanted to spend more time with his family. While MJ's children with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, are all grown up, he still has twin preteen daughters with his wife, Yvette Prieto. &quot;It's amazing how you never really know in the prime of your career how much time you really do not have for family,&quot; Jordan said. &quot;That's what I have the time to do now. I mean, the most valuable asset I have is time. So that's probably why you don’t see enough of me.&quot;MJ also has one grandchild with her daughter Jasmine Jordan, who is married to former NBA player Rakeem Christmas.