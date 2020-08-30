'I wish he was still the President' - LeBron James on Barack Obama after LA Lakers secure passage to Round 2

After the LA Lakers made it to the second round by beating the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James spoke on a variety of topics ranging from President Barack Obama to Chadwick Boseman in his post-game interview.

Let us have a look at what LeBron James had to say.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James speaks about former President Barack Obama

LeBron James in action for the LA Lakers in Game 5

After their victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about former President Barack Obama in his post-game interview, saying:

"President Obama is a great man, and I wish he was still the President of the United States."

* @KingJames was asked about the reported conversation he and some other players had with @BarackObama: "President Obama is a great man, and I wish he was still the President of the United States." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 30, 2020

Earlier this week, LeBron James had spoken to former President Barack Obama and sought his advice on how the NBA players could best support the Black Lives Movement. It was former President Barack Obama who encouraged the players to continue playing and raise awareness about social justice issues important to them.

LeBron James commented on the loss of Chadwick Boseman

LeBron James in the special Black Mamba jerseys for the LA Lakers

In his post-game interview, LeBron James also spoke about the loss of two great African American personalities, Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, who passed away this year.

"To lose Black Panther & Black Mamba in the same year, we can all agree 2020 is the s*****est year."

LEBRON: “To lose Black Panther & Black Mamba in the same year, we can all agree 2020 is the shittiest year.”



(Via @BenGolliver)

pic.twitter.com/yFQ9uGzYdQ https://t.co/xUT2bb5F7c — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 30, 2020

Boseman is famous for playing the prominent black superhero in his titular role 'Black Panther'.

LeBron James went on to speak about what Chadwick Boseman and his character Black Panther meant to African Americans, saying:

"Growing up as a black kid you had super heroes you looked up to that were not black."

LeBron James grieves the loss of these two great African Americans this year. He will hope to carry on the tradition of greatness from them as he aims for a fourth NBA title this season.

