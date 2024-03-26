“I wonder what DraftKings thinking”: Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Jontay Porter's gambling allegations

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter has made waves following the NBA launching an investigation against him. Shannon Shapre is one of the many analysts to weigh in on the latest betting scandal in pro sports.

During a recent episode of "Nightcap," Sharpe shared his thoughts on Porter's investigation. He also touched on this situation from the point of view of the major sportsbooks.

"I wonder what DraftKings is thinking," Sharpe said. "Either we must be the unluckiest or these guys can't scale a prop bet for us. Aye NBA, check this out."

Shapre and Chad Ochocinco both agreed what happened with Jontay Porter is suspicious. They don't feel he is betting on himself, but speculated on the idea of him telling others to place wagers on his performance.

Porter made his NBA debut in 2021 after going undrafted. After years of not being on a roster, the Toronto Raptors decided to take a chance on him this season. Porter has played in 26 games for them, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

As this investigation unfolds, Porter will remain out of the lineup for the Raptors.

What are the details of Jontay Porter's betting investigation?

New first broke of Jontay Porter being investigated by the NBA on Monday evening. The basis of this has to do with some irregularities regarding prop bets that have been placed on him recently.

This investigation is centered around two specific games. The first came on January 26th against the LA Clippers. There was a spike in bets on Porter's props for that game. He ended up playing just four minutes after suffering an eye injury, and all the unders on his props won.

The second occurrence came last week in a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Once again, Porter left the game after just a few minutes of action. This time, it was due to an illness. Similar to the first outing, all the unders on his props won again.

Following these events, DraftKings released a statement saying that Porter's prop best were the top money maker in the NBA on that night. Insider Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that people were trying to bet upwards of $10,000 on Porter the night against the Clippers.

"People were trying to do whatever they could to bet Jontay Porter props [against the Clippers]," the source said. "And then, just a few days ago, the same thing. We had a bunch of people trying to bet under for more."

The league is very strict when it comes to betting. All players and those employed by the NBA aren't allowed to place any form of wager on games.

Jontay Porter has some ties in the league as he is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.