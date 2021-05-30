"I work harder than a lot of the dudes in my class" - Jalen Green makes strong case to be picked No. 1 overall in 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on 29th July, giving the minnows an opportunity to add a young talent with the potential to transform the franchise's fortunes. G League Ignite's Jalen Green is one of those prospects, as the forward is expected to be a consensus top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

2021 NBA Draft: Jalen Green believes he should be the No.1 pick in the upcoming draft

Jalen Green

Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari sat down with G League Ignite's Jalen Green for a tete-a-tete. Green revealed that he believes he should go No.1 overall in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft:

“I just felt like I should be No. 1 because I work harder than a lot of the dudes in my class. That’s the only reason. It’s not something that could have been or should have been; it’s just because I work harder.”

Jalen Green took the unusual route of joining a G League team instead of appearing for a top college team, unlike most other NBA prospects. It has certainly worked out in his favor, as scouts across the country have earmarked him for a great stint in the NBA.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just two months away!



In this NBA Draft Mailbag, @MattBabcock11 answers your questions about the upcoming class, the top prospects (such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Keon Johnson), what certain teams may do and more: https://t.co/BasokInAjx — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 29, 2021

Green has showcased his scoring ability in the G League, averaging 17.9 points a game and shooting 36.5% from 3 in 15 G-League games. Speaking about his experience in the NBA's developmental league, Green said:

"I learned a lot, I learned how to be a pro early. I was put in a pro setting. Improved my pro habits on and off the court. I feel I just got overall better."

Jalen Green is expected to be a top-five selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, along with his G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga. The duo were responsible for the team reaching the playoffs this season, in which Green put up 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, plus seven assists.

The 2021 NBA Draft is going to be loaded with talent at the top, starting with Green and Kuminga. Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is expected to go first overall, with USC center Evan Mobley expected to go second.

Jalen Suggs, who was in the news during March Madness for his buzzer-beating game winner, is expected to feature in the top-five along with Green and Kuminga. There is a chance that players like Keon Johnson and Jalen Johnson might break into the top-five as well.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will be televised by ESPN and ABC, and the second round will air on ESPN.

