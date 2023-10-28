"I work on that": Luka Doncic says ridiculous one-handed hook for 49 was practiced upon

The Dallas Mavericks registered their second win of the season against the Brooklyn Nets thanks to another dominating night from Luka Doncic. The Slovenian basketball star showcased a repertoire of shots during the course of the game, including a one-handed shot beyond the 3-point line using the backboard to get the ball in.

As Doncic was forced to go sideline by the double team of Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale, he was forced to put up a desperate shot that eventually went to the hoop.

In his post-game interview, Doncic was asked about the bank shot and bared that he was working on that move in front of the team's assistant coaches Daryl Armstrong and God Shammgod:

"I work on that. Ask Sham and DA. That's a question for them. I work off the backboard. Ask them," said Doncic. "I called bank. They know its bank so Shamgod and DA, they know it's a bank."

Luka Doncic shines with 49 points against Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks keep their record unblemished with this win against the Brooklyn Nets, 125-120, in their first home game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It was another monster game from Luka Doncic with 49 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and nine 3-pointers. He got help from Tim Hardaway Jr. who came off the bench with 19 points while Kyrie Irving tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

More than the win, Doncic gave the team credit as well for doing their job on the defensive end again after a good performance on opening night battling the San Antonio Spurs:

"I think at the end we played some good defense again. Just like San Antonio, we locked them up and that's how we learned to do it before but on the stretch I think we are really good again."

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas was inserted into the starting lineup once again and had 30 points for the Brooklyn Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie followed through with 23 points and eight assists during the loss.

The Dallas Mavericks hope to extend the two wins into a streak when they go on the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies to wrap up the month of October. On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets are down 0-2 and will look to avoid getting on a losing streak when they face the Charlotte Hornets on the same day.