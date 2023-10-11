“I have been working on a documentary on LeBron.": Michael Jordan's biographer makes stunning revelation about Lakers superstar's movie

The author of 'Michael Jordan: The Life,' Roland Lazenby, has exciting news for basketball fans involving LeBron James. Lazenby made waves for his exceptional work on memoirs of Jordan, giving fans detailed insight into the lives of the yesteryear All-Star.

Jordan's book is published in 21 languages. Meanwhile, Johnson's biography will be released on October 24th. Lazenby's work has gained tremendous fame with Jordan's book, and the same is expected with Johnson's upcoming release.

If that wasn't enough, the acclaimed sports writer is working on another blockbuster production, this time for the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James. Lazenby revealed this to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in a recent interview.

"I have been working on a documentary on LeBron, " Lazenby said. "It’s a lot about Akron, his late high school and entry into the NBA. It’s about a guy who worked closely with his family. They’re going to start shooting next month in November and have already done all the preliminary interviews. It’s been fascinating. It is an interest I have.

LeBron James' life after entering the NBA has been well-documented. However, his life before entering the league isn't fully disclosed. Plenty of information about his childhood hasn't been made available to his die-hard fans and basketball fans in general, so Lazenby's revelation of a documentary related to LeBron's Akron days being in the works will likely spark significant interest.

Roland Lazenby reflects on his work on Michael Jordan's book and LeBron James' upcoming documentary

Several books, videos and interviews have been done involving greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, the theme has been related to their personalities as famed athletes. The lesser-known facts and off-court stories are what fans want to know, which Roland Lazenby aims to highlight.

"I’m 71, am reasonably healthy and enjoy working. I do know there are already some very fine books on LeBron, but there were 27 books on Michael Jordan when I wrote ‘Michael Jordan: The Life.’ My books are different. I mix the culture and sports together because it really defines who we are."

Lazenby's work on Michael Jordan's biography was well-researched. It had significant information about Jordan's journey from his ancestors and childhood to deep insight into his off-court troubles. It was an unknown journey through the six-time NBA champion's life that not many were aware of.

LeBron James certainly has several aspects of his life that fans would love to know about. With Lazenby in the mix, there's plenty that will likely be discovered if his work on Jordan's memoir is anything to go by.