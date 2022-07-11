"I would've cooked him too... I'm never gonna say nobody's going to beat me in a one-on-one or anything" - Former ROY winner claims he could've given Michael Jordan trouble in his heyday

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. While he has earned and garnered the respect of several young basketball players, a former ROY winner had an interesting take on playing him one-on-one.

Ja Morant emerged as an All-Star and won the Most Improved Player Award last season. Known for his athleticism, Morant and his tremendous leaping ability often remind fans of other skywalkers. The most prominent one being Michael Jordan.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Brooks, Morant highlighted Jordan's influence on his basketball journey. When asked what he would have said to the Bulls legend if he were to speak to him, the Grizzlies superstar expressed his gratitude, saying:

Bleacher Report



"I would've cooked him too"

"Thank you. I feel like he's the reason a lot of people want to play the game of basketball. To be there with him is something I didn't even see myself doing as a kid. But having the opportunity to be there and talk to him, introduce myself and have that conversation with him.

"I don't know what I would have said, but I wish I played in his generation."

At this point, the discussion took an interesting turn. While showing respect for Jordan's mentality, Morant had a serious but hilarious response to a potential 1-v-1 matchup against the legend. He said:

"I would've cooked him too. Nobody got more confidence than 12. I'm never gonna say nobody's going to beat me in a one-on-one or anything. I don't care what it is - soccer. Who the best player in soccer? Come on, we can play."

Hinting at a potential one-on-one matchup with Lionel Messi as well, Morant showcased his confidence and low-brow sense of humor.

Emerging as one of the most talented young stars in the league, the future looks bright for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Michael Jordan's impact on the current generation

Michael Jordan with LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

As Ja Morant mentioned earlier in his comments, Michael Jordan was an inspiration to many. The sheer impact he had on the game of basketball paved the way for several to play the sport.

Showcasing his tremendous athleticism and fluid style of play, the Bulls guard was a sight to behold on the floor.

CookedByKD @CookedByKD Check out these Michael Jordan highlights 🤯 Check out these Michael Jordan highlights 🤯🔥 https://t.co/i2iVejIPIZ

His ability to compete at the highest level with consistent ferocity became the template for champions for years to come. Portrayed by several players since then, Jordan has truly impacted the game in spectacular ways.

After a stellar career as a player, Jordan and his legacy as a competitor have become the stuff of legends.

Real Talk 🏀 @Real7Talk Over his entire basketball career, Michael Jordan played for 11 championships. He never lost:



NCAA Championship: 1-0

Olympic Gold Medals: 2-0

FIBA Gold Medals: 2-0

NBA Championships: 6-0



Moreover, Jordan remains the only player in NBA history to win: MVP, FMVP, DPOY, and ROTY. Over his entire basketball career, Michael Jordan played for 11 championships. He never lost:NCAA Championship: 1-0Olympic Gold Medals: 2-0FIBA Gold Medals: 2-0NBA Championships: 6-0Moreover, Jordan remains the only player in NBA history to win: MVP, FMVP, DPOY, and ROTY. https://t.co/oe78w9bf9a

The newer generation of players may have lacked the same exposure to the legend, but the appeal remains the same.

