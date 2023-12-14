Ice Cube fires shot at Adam Silver accusing NBA Commissioner of undermining 'The Big3': "Making it better without NBA’s permission"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has done a plethora of things to improve the league and how fans enjoy basketball. In this process, however, he has offended a few smaller leagues, which causes him to be blamed for certain issues.

Rapper Ice Cube started the three-on-three basketball league, Big 3, in 2017. The league gives additional chances for retired or forgotten NBA players who still enjoy playing basketball. However, the league's lack of exposure has affected its popularity after an impressive first season.

On X, Cube responded to a post asking why Silver is trying to allegedly undermine the smaller league. He expressed his disappointment in the commissioner and the NBA, which has gravely affected his business.

"He don’t like how we be changing the game…making it better without the @NBA’s permission. Adam thinks he owns basketball. But he don’t," Cube tweeted.

Last year, Cube didn't hold back in mentioning the NBA and ESPN as the big companies trying to destroy his league. He tweeted a response to former player Stephen Jackson, who was praising him for what he's done as a sports manager:

"Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5. We definitely need everybody’s support. The @nba and @espn are doing everything in their powers to ignore or destroy @thebig3."

Adam Silver and the NBA are being investigated for antitrust violations on the Big 3

There have been allegations that Adam Silver and the NBA have tried to barricade the growth of the Big 3. This resulted in the involvement of the U.S. Department of Justice in their investigation. The league has allegedly hindered sponsors from working with the three-on-three league. TV networks have also been involved as the NBA allegedly blocks them from airing the games.

The NBA has allegedly prevented active players from participating in the Big 3. Cube's league usually gets its chance in the offseason, but even so, Silver has allegedly not allowed players to take part in it.

"Some current players have expressed a desire to play in [the BIG3] in the offseason… as the Big3 sees it, the NBA has prevented guys from doing so," Legion Hoops tweeted.

According to reports, NBA owners have been disheartened to participate in the league, and active NBA referees are discouraged from partaking in the Big 3.

Silver and the league have denied the claims. According to them, they have shown their support for Cube's league but have opted not to invest in it.

