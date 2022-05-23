ICYMI: Charles Barkley hilariously pulls up on a horse during Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors pre-game

After gamely trolling Golden State Warriors fans in Games 1 and 2, Charles Barkley arrived at the American Airlines Center with a swag fit for royalty. The NBA on TNT analyst rode a horse to join co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on a makeshift stage outside Dallas’ arena.

The unique arrival was likely the best in the NBA this season and got the kind of welcome that superstar basketball players lived for. “Chuck” has never had an entrance like that where he’s lustily cheered on and welcomed by a huge thong of Dallas Mavericks fans.

While on top of the horse, Charles Barkley gloated at Shaquille O’Neal:

“Eat your heart out Shaq!... I grew up in Alabama, brother. I know how to ride a horse

Kenny Smith promptly replied to the obvious:

“You do not know how to, you look very uncomfortable.”

Ernie Johnson, however, kept egging on Charles Barkley to keep up the swag:

“Chuckster, the hat looks good on you, you look like a natural-born cowboy.”

When it was about time to get off the horse, which would be the most critical part of the entire entrance, Shaquille O’Neal got back at Barkley:

“That horse got a strong back, that horse got a strong back! Please fall! Please fall!”

After a few moments of uncertainty and with painstaking effort, Charles Barkley got off safely to receive the thunderous applause and cheers of the crowd.

The whole scene was in complete contrast outside of Chase Center when the Golden State Warriors fan base mercilessly jeered at the former MVP. “Chuckster” was practically begging for the antagonistic response of Warriors fans as he unabashedly threw his support behind the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "Barkley sucks!"



Chuck going at it with the Warriors fans 🤣 "Barkley sucks!" Chuck going at it with the Warriors fans 🤣 https://t.co/7vs2dYbBcn

Topping the Game 3 entrance will be a tough act to follow, so it remains to be seen how Charles Barkley will appear for Game 4.

The Dallas Mavericks could have used Charles Barkley’s bravado

Several of Luka Doncic's most trusted lieutenants did not show up for Game 3. [Photo: Sporting News]

In their biggest game of the season, the Dallas Mavericks played hesitant and timid. It was a hugely disappointing performance after their clutch display in Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns and Game 2 against the Warriors.

Outside of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, it seemed like the rest of the roster was overwhelmed by the pressure and intensity. In complete contrast, the Golden State Warriors felt right at home, particularly Steph Curry.

Golden State’s two-time MVP was vintage Steph Curry tonight, controlling the tempo of the game with his shooting and playmaking. He showed the championship DNA that the Mavericks have sorely lacked in the series.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Mavs to make a comeback against the Warriors. Dallas is now 2-6 when Doncic scores 40+ in the playoffs in his career. Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Mavs to make a comeback against the Warriors. Dallas is now 2-6 when Doncic scores 40+ in the playoffs in his career. Luka Doncic: “I’m still learning. … I’m 23, man. I’m learning a lot.” twitter.com/espn_macmahon/… Luka Doncic: “I’m still learning. … I’m 23, man. I’m learning a lot.” twitter.com/espn_macmahon/…

Providing a solid backup for Steph Curry was Western Conference finals debutant Andrew Wiggins. The former No.1 overall draft pick has found a home with the Warriors and came up big yet again on the biggest stage he’s ever been.

No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in NBA history. If the Dallas Mavericks were to pull it off, they would have to have a little more of Charles Barkley’s confidence and plenty of his legendary skills.

