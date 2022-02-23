ICYMI: "Come hang out with me, you know I miss ya" - Michael Jordan shows Dennis Rodman some love at NBA's 75th-anniversary event

Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman have turned from heated rivals to remarkably good friends. The two Hall of Famers started as fierce opponents at the height of the Chicago Bulls versus Detroit Pistons rivalry. Rodman, the Pistons’ enforcer, regularly battered His Airness during their postseason wars in the late 80s.

Things started to turn around for the legendary players when The Worm joined Jordan and Scottie Pippen during the Bulls’ second three-peat. Despite going their separate ways after “The Last Dance,” the Charlotte Hornets owner and Rodman have apparently remained close friends.

Jordan could hardly contain himself upon seeing Rodman during the NBA’s 75th Team Anniversary presentation. MJ, who rarely shows his affectionate side, was genuinely delighted to see his former teammate. He was heard saying:

“What up, boy?... Man, I can’t complain. When you gonna come and hang out with me? Come on, man, come hang out with me. You know I miss ya.”

The exciting back-and-forth between Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman seemed strange when examined through the lens of the Scottie Pippen brouhaha. While Jordan’s longtime sidekick has come out blasting His Airness, Rodman has carried on his friendship with the iconic Bulls player.

Rodman has previously said in past interviews that he sometimes spends days with Jordan. The last time they saw each must have been for some time, judging from Jordan’s oozing enthusiasm and excitement in seeing The Worm.

Michael Jordan needed Dennis Rodman’s help to capture the Chicago Bulls’ second Grand Slam

His Airness and The Worm were two of the most important pieces in the Chicago Bulls' title romp [Photo: Sportscasting

The Chicago Bulls’ dynasty was always attributed to the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen tandem. However, an argument could be made that Dennis Rodman was as important as the duo in leading the Bulls to those three consecutive NBA championships.

The Worm gave the Chicago Bulls relentless rebounding and defense. He allowed head coach Phil Jackson to be flexible with his unit on the floor.

The Bulls' starting five of Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, Toni Kukoc, and Ron Harper was a nightmare to play against on both ends of the floor. Rodman’s ability to guard 1 through 5 was vital in their title quest.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Dennis Rodman played with a nasty edge unlike we see anybody play defense today. He was the all-time greatest irritant, distractor and the crown prince pest we've ever had in the history of the game. He would snatch your poise, your wits and your heart." — @RealSkipBayless "Dennis Rodman played with a nasty edge unlike we see anybody play defense today. He was the all-time greatest irritant, distractor and the crown prince pest we've ever had in the history of the game. He would snatch your poise, your wits and your heart." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/Dy1bFk52Bv

The Windy City team was an outstanding 165-34 when both Jordan and Rodman played. Rodman averaged a mind-boggling 15.3 rebounds, 5.2 points, and 2.8 assists in 199 games with the Chicago Bulls.

The duo's time in Chicago transformed a testy relationship into a genuine friendship that has lasted through the years.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh