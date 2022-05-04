ICYMI: Draymond Green puts up his middle finger to Memphis fans, walks out of Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2 after taking hard elbow to the face

Draymond Green showed his displeasure with the crowd at the FedEx Forum Arena. He gestured towards the crowd as he walked into the locker room after getting elbowed by Xavier Tillman in the first quarter.

Both former Michigan State players were vying for a loose ball when Tillman elbowed Green to grab possession.

Green was in clear agony and seemed to be bleeding. He was taken to the locker room, and on his way there, he pulled out a finger gesture towards the fans in Memphis.

This will probably invite a fine from the NBA, but Green is not someone who shies away from expressing himself.

His reaction could also be due to an earlier flagrant foul on Gary Payton II, which led to the ejection of Dillon Brooks. Although Brooks was thrown out of the game, the Warriors lost the services of Payton, who didn't return after falling awkwardly.

Steve Kerr was not happy after all that happened in the first quarter. He expressed his disappointment in the Grizzlies' antics during a courtside interview with Jared Greenberg, stating:

"That was not physical, that was dirty."

He says he believes Draymond Green, who is back in the game, got stitches. “That wasn’t physical that was dirty,” Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg on the first quarter.He says he believes Draymond Green, who is back in the game, got stitches. “That wasn’t physical that was dirty,” Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg on the first quarter. He says he believes Draymond Green, who is back in the game, got stitches.

Green returned to the court with a swollen eye, but Gary Payton II had to be taken for an MRI. The Warriors responded well to their early struggles as they fought their way back. However, the Grizzlies showed up down the stretch to grab a 106-101 win.

Fouls have been a point of big controversy in the series already. In the first game, Draymond Green's Flagrant 2 foul was considered excessive. The Warriors also wanted a flagrant call on Tillman, but the referees did not agree.

It will be interesting to see how things transpire in the series hereafter. This was expected to be an exciting matchup and after the physicality both teams are showcasing, it could certainly get even more chippy.

How important is Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors?

Draymond Green is one of the Golden State Warriors' most important players. He is one of their primary defenders and also runs their offense. Green is one of the best basketball minds and over the years he has formed great chemistry with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

He is already at two flagrant foul points and two more could mean a one-game suspension. The Warriors can't afford that right now, as they are in the middle of a grueling matchup against the Grizzlies.

Draymond Green has promised not to change his style of play and even the Warriors would not want that to happen. However, he certainly will have to be careful about his actions in the coming games.

With the series tied 1-1, the Warriors now have a home court advantage. They have the experience and the tools to come out on top, but the Grizzlies are a determined team who won't make things easy for them.

