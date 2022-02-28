ICYMI: "Either I’m not 6’10 or he’s not 7’1" - Shareef O'Neal shares a set of images alongside father Shaquille O'Neal at an LSU game, tops them off with a hilarious caption

Former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal and the legitimacy of his height have been hilariously questioned by son Shareef O'Neal via Twitter.

Shareef O'Neal, who has over 340,000 Twitter followers, posted a picture of himself alongside his father as the listed heights of Shaq and his son is 7'1 and 6'10. Shareef captioned the picture and followed it up with laughing emoticons by saying:

"Either I’m not 6’10 or he’s not 7’1."

Shareef O'Neal, like his father, is plying his trade through Louisiana State University after transferring from UCLA Brunis as he had to undergo heart surgery. Before his medical scare, he was regarded as one of the best high school basketball players in his class.

Shaq was a two-time All-American and a two-time SEC Player of the Year during his years with the university and these are big shoes to fill for Shareef O'Neal. Shaq also has a huge 900-pound bronze statue erected in front of the LSU Basketball Practice Facility.

How good was Shaquille O'Neal in his prime?

Shaq against the Sacramento Kings

Unarguably the most dominant player to ever play the game, Shaquille O'Neal was a man amongst the boys in the NBA. Gifted with incredible size and length, Shaquille O'Neal truly made his presence felt during his illustrious career spanning well over 15 years.

O'Neal's best season of his career came during the 1999-2000 campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers. Having signed for the Lakers as a free agent a couple of years prior, the pressure was mounting on O'Neal to take the franchise to the promised land. Shaquille O'Neal duly delivered and went on to three-peat with the LA-based franchise.

"Diesel," as he is nicknamed, won everything there was to win during the 1999-2000 season. O'Neal was named MVP, en route to winning his first ring and picking up his first of three Finals MVP awards. It was a truly dominant season from one of the most physically imposing players to grace the NBA.

Pure dominance Shaquille O'Neal’s stats during the Lakers three-peat, 2000-200235.8 PPG15.2 RPG3.5 APG2.9 BPG59 FG%Pure dominance Shaquille O'Neal’s stats during the Lakers three-peat, 2000-2002➖➖➖35.8 PPG15.2 RPG3.5 APG2.9 BPG59 FG%Pure dominance🔥 https://t.co/6E9O6P57Pq

The Lakers, led by O'Neal, had the best record in the NBA, which read 67 wins and 15 losses. Shaquille O'Neal's best performance of the regular season came in a demolition of the Los Angeles Clippers.The big man dropped 61 points and grabbed 23 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 68% from the field. In fact, O'Neal recorded 40 or more points nine times during the regular season.

But the Lakers were hunting for a championship and as great as the center was in the regular season, the playoffs were the stage the Lakers needed him to be at his best.

The NBA Playoffs saw the Los Angeles Lakers go up against the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. The big man and the Lakers dispatched all these teams with relative ease barring Portland, as the Trail Blazers took the Lakers to seven games.

O'Neal had five games in the playoffs where recorded at least 40 points. It has been an incredible season for the franchise from one of the greatest players of all time. Turns out, it was just the start as Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers would go on to create a dynasty.

