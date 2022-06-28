ICYMI: "Even though you're a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you" - Michael Jordan gets on an intimate phone call with Hornets rookie Mark Williams after NBA draft

Mark Williams got a special phone call from none other than Michael Jordan after the Charlotte Hornets drafted the big man on Thursday.

Williams, who spent two years playing center for the Duke Blue Devils, could be a perfect fit for the Hornets. Charlotte has been desperately looking for a starting center over the years. Williams was one of the country's top big men, cementing himself as the anchor for a talented roster.

Jordan, the Hornets owner and a former University of North Carolina star, was one of the first to congratulate Williams.

Although Jordan point out the storied Duke-UNC rivalry, he made it known that he was proud Williams was joining the Hornets:

"Even though you're a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you."

The Charlotte Hornets had two selections in the top 15 of the draft. It was clear that the team had a goal of leaving the Draft with a new potential starting center. This mission has been accomplished as team owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets may finally have their defensive anchor in the middle.

Williams, selected 15th, gives Charlotte the exact type of interior presence it has been seeking over the years. The 7-foot-1 Williams has the length and mobility to become a dangerous weapon around the basket on both sides of the court.

The Hornets look like a team on the verge of taking the next step towards securring a playoff spot. For a team that has a roster featuring a number of intriguing talents, the two-way big man could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

Williams will have to hit the ground running, but he has the talent to make an immediate impact on defense.

During his last season with Duke, which made the Final Four, Williams averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 72.1%. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-ACC Defensive team.

Elizabeth Williams, his sister, was the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. A center/power forward, she also played at Duke and was named the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Defensive Player of the Year. She plays for the Washington Mystics.

