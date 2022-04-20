ICYMI: "Guess what, Ja ain't never won in the Playoffs" - Karl-Anthony Towns' father shows no mercy towards Ja Morant's dad as their banter war continues

All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant led their respective teams on the court for Game 2 of the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Minnesota thoroughly surprised and thrashed Memphis in the first game, providing the biggest Game 1 upset so far in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

As the action on the floor heated up, KAT’s father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., and Ja Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, were interviewed on the sidelines. What followed next was must-see TV.

For about two minutes, the fathers of the two superstars just went at it, with Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. delivering one nasty blow:

“Guess what, Ja ain’t never won in the Playoffs, so welcome back!”

Before Town Sr’s jab, the elder Morant landed a stinging whip as well:

“We ain’t duckin’ no smoke. We gave them the first win, so y’all would feel like y’all was in the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant have played all but seven career games in their respective playoff careers.

Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz in five games last season. Meanwhile, KAT’s Minnesota Timberwolves were dumped by the Houston Rockets in the 2018 postseason.

Both their fathers are desperately and hilariously trying to one-up one another. However, the elder Morant had the last laugh of the game as Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a rout over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis superstar finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. He had a game-high net rating of +24.

Towns, who ended his quiet night with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist, will look forward to leading the Timberwolves to a win on their home floor.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies handcuffed Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves' sizzling offense

The Memphis Grizzlies' defense finally bared its fangs in drubbing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Heading into this series, the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game was billed as the classic offense-against-defense battle. Minnesota’s offense was dominant in their Game 1 victory, while Memphis rebounded via their stifling defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies, despite early foul-trouble issues, limited the Minnesota Timberwolves to 39.5% shooting, including a dismal 28.9% from the three-point line.

Minnesota’s numbers were a far cry from their efficient night in Game 1, where they made 50% of their shots, hitting 39% of their three-point bombs.

After Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 65 points in Game 1, the Grizzlies held them to 35 points tonight.

The team that imposes its identity will likely win the series in what is bound to be a thrilling first-round matchup.

Whatever happens on the court, count on Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. and Tee Morant to spice things up with their endless banter.

