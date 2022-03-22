ICYMI: Hilarity ensues as Kevin Love tries to put LeBron James in a headlock after getting posterized by the latter

LeBron James recorded one of the best dunks of the 2021-22 NBA season when he posterized former teammate and good friend Kevin Love during the LA Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Monday. The Lakers were down by two points late in the second quarter when James saw an open lane to the rim.

Love happened to be right under the basket, waiting to draw a charging foul on the Lakers star, only to slide aside at the last minute as James proceeded to celebrate in front of the Cavs' faithful.

Coming out of halftime, the former teammates had a hilarious moment as Love tried to put the 'King' in a headlock when the two teams came out of the locker room to start the second half.

LeBron James and Kevin Love had a successful stint as teammates in Cleveland. They led the team to four consecutive finals appearances between 2015-2018, winning the championship in 2016.

James left the franchise after their 2018 finals defeat, but he continues to have a healthy relationship with most of his former teammates from Cleveland during his time there.

Kevin Love and LeBron James engage in a hilarious Twitter exchange

LeBron James' dunking over Kevin Love was one of Monday's blockbuster highlights. Love continued to be a sport about it after the game, engaging in a hilarious Twitter exchange with the four-time MVP, saying he wouldn't speak to him for another 48 hours.

"I’m not f*cking with my guy @KingJames for atleast the next 48hrs!!!!" tweeted Kevin Love.

LeBron James was quick to respond with an apology, posting an "I'm sorry" GIF, captioning the post:

"Forgive me!"

LeBron James made a memorable return to Cleveland as he scored 38 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 12 assists, shooting 17 of 29 from the floor. The Lakers won the game 131-120. It was an impressive win for LA as they dropped to tenth place following their previous loss against the Wizards.

Frank Vogel's side are still ten games below the .500 mark and will enter every match in a must-win situation from here on as they aim to win the play-in tournament and advance to this year's playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Love and the Cavaliers slumped to their fifth loss in 10 games. They are now 41-31 for the season. The Cavs will need to rediscover their mojo if they are to avoid falling into the play-in tournament bracket. The Raptors are only a game behind them right now, so every loss could prove costly from here on.

