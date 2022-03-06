ICYMI: "I can't have you in the building and not put on a show" - LeBron James has a quick interaction with fellow LA champ Matthew Stafford en route to his 50-piece against Warriors

LeBron James put on a sizzling show on Saturday night for NBA fans across the globe. The 37-year-old torched the Golden State Warriors with 56 points to halt the LA Lakers' four-game losing streak. James went 19-of-31 (61.3%) from the field, six-of-11 from deep (54.5%) and 12-of-13 (92.3%) from the charity stripe as the Lakers overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the Warriors 124-116 at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James' 56-point night was his best scoring game as a Laker. It was also the 13th 50-point game of his 19-year NBA career. James' superlative performance against the Dubs on Saturday night also made him the fourth-oldest player after Jamal Crawford, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to have a 50-point game.

The inspiration for this dazzling performance by James was possibly NFL superstar Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback sat courtside as James kept rewriting the record books against the Warriors. 'The King' himself told Stafford during a late-game timeout when he was on 54 points:

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show."

LeBron James becomes first Laker since Shaquille O'Neal to have a 55-10 game

LeBron James had 10 rebounds to go with his third-highest (tied) career score of 56 points. At age 37, he is the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 55 points and 10 rebounds in a game. This also made James the first Laker with a 55-10 game since Shaquille O'Neal did it in March 2000.

The best part about James' historic performance was that it came a few days after the 18-time All-Star said that he does not get the respect he deserves as a scorer. James said on the latest episode of The Shop:

"When they talk about the best scorers of all-time, they never mention my name. It pisses me off."

LeBron James' 56 points at age 37 should go a long way in enhancing his status as a scorer. He now ranks only behind James Harden for most 50-point games among active players and seventh all-time on the 50-point games list.

When asked about James' incredible performance, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said:

“There’s really no words for it. An incredible performance by the best to ever do it, in my opinion... Just remarkable to be doing it at this stage in his career."

