ICYMI: "I got your back, Kenny!" - Shaquille O'Neal hilariously fakes a knee injury to beat Jamal Crawford to the big board in Kenny Smith's absence

Shaquille O'Neal continued the tradition of the impromptu race to the backboard on Inside the NBA sets in the absence of regular companion Kenny Smith. Jamal Crawford ended up on the losing side of it as the 'Big Diesel' faked a knee injury before running towards the board.

Here's a clip of the hilarious incident:

Crawford spoke about Kenny not being present, to which Shaq replied saying:

"Kenny ain't gotta be here. Keep the tradition going, I got your back Kenny!"

The backboard race is a regular feature on Thursday evenings, but the Tuesday crew, featuring Crawford, Adam Lefkoe and Dwyane Wade, have been filling in on both days over the last few weeks, with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson covering the March Madness tournament.

The backboard race has always been a hilarious segment to watch, especially with Kenny Smith around. The latest edition of this featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Jamal Crawford didn't disappoint, either, so the Tuesday crew participating would be great to watch for ardent fans of the popular NBA show.

Shaquille O'Neal brags about his instincts after beating Jamal Crawford to the big board

Shaquille O'Neal won't let Jamal Crawford live it down after beating him to the backboard. The four-time champion took no time in letting him and the rest of the TNT crew on the night know about his "instincts" after beating Crawford to the board.

Here's what he said:

"Y'all looked down and I made you see. Do you see that? I made a quick spin move."

O'Neal pretended as if he was struggling with a knee injury before he turned. The rest of the crew weren't aware that Shaq was about to pull a quick one on them as he successfully had them look in another direction while he was running towards the board.

The alternative TNT crew featuring, Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe have done an excellent job of accompanying Shaq and making the show must-see TV in the absence of regulars Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

The hilarity on the show is one of its biggest attractions, and maintaining that, despite the absence of the veteran crew, is a remarkable feat.

