ICYMI: "I'm trying to get players man" - Giannis Antetokounmpo gives a hilarious free agency pitch on his social media account

Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a heartwarming pitch for the free-agency market on his Instagram handle. He shot the video on a beach in Milwaukee to show fans and free agents the warm side of Wisconsin. The city's winters are infamous for being too cold and hostile. He laughed and jokingly said that he is trying to get players to join the Milwaukee Bucks and has to do whatever it takes.

"Hey, this is beautiful and warm Milwaukee. Don't look at the sweater. I could have no shirt on. This is our beach. Have you ever seen the beaches in Milwaukee? Beautiful. .. It's my free-agency pitch, you know. I'm trying to get players, man. Gotta do what I gotta do."

It is comical that a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP needs to make a pitch about the weather to attract free agents. The reigning champions will do anything to ensure they can establish a dynasty. So, if they can get their hands on any star player or major role player, they will jump on the opportunity.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA title without any major free agency signings.

Jrue Holiday joined the team in the offseason via a major four-team trade. The deal sent George Hill to the OKC Thunder, Eric Bledsoe and four picks to the New Orleans Pelicans and RJ Hampton to the Denver Nuggets. The Holiday trade worked out wonderfully for the team as they went on to dominate the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bucks have a chance to sign major free agents in the upcoming offseason. However, if they win the championship again, then not many star free agents will join the franchise. Star players rarely join a that is already a champion as it is frowned upon. They can get labeled as a ring chaser.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a shot at winning his first scoring title

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to lead the league in scoring for the first time in his career. He is third in scoring average with 29.7 points per game, fighting for the lead with LeBron James and Joel Embiid. James is tops at 30.0 ppg while Embiid sits at 29.8 points a night.

Funnily enough, the scoring title goes to the player who averages the most points per game and not to the highest scoring total. None of the players are even in the top three in total points. Giannis Antetokounmpo (1,783) has the most total points and is fourth in the league. Embiid (1,730) is fifth, while James (1,618) is sixth. DeMar DeRozan leads with 1,880.

Shannon Sharpe of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" believes Antetokounmpo will win the scoring title because he scores effortlessly and with fewer shot attempts. Moreover, Bucks games are often close affairs that go down to the wire. So, the Greek Freak is on the floor for a long time, whereas the Lakers often get blown out, and James has to be benched early.

"As much as I want LeBron to win this, I'm going to say Giannis, he gets his points so easily. The Lakers have the 2nd-hardest remaining schedule. It's hard to keep a guy in the game when you're down 35 to start the 4th." @ShannonSharpe on who wins the NBA's scoring title:"As much as I want LeBron to win this, I'm going to say Giannis, he gets his points so easily. The Lakers have the 2nd-hardest remaining schedule. It's hard to keep a guy in the game when you're down 35 to start the 4th." .@ShannonSharpe on who wins the NBA's scoring title:"As much as I want LeBron to win this, I'm going to say Giannis, he gets his points so easily. The Lakers have the 2nd-hardest remaining schedule. It's hard to keep a guy in the game when you're down 35 to start the 4th." https://t.co/cFJnIR6jM9

Embiid can make a serious push for the scoring title because the Philadelphia 76ers have the league's sixth-easiest remaining schedule. Meanwhile, the Lakers have the second-toughest and the Bucks have the fifth-toughest. However, it could also mean that the Sixers will blow away their opponents and Embiid will not play in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks will take on the 76ers on March 29 in Philadelphia, and Antetokounmpo will need to outscore Embiid or else the road to the scoring title will be tougher.

