ICYMI: Ja Morant's daughter Kaari's priceless reaction as the Memphis Grizzlies star goes down with injury 

Memphis Grizzlies talisman Ja Morant went down with an apparent hip injury in his side's first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday. His daughter Kaari was watching him in action and offered an adorable reaction after Morant limped off the floor. Here's a clip of Kaari watching Ja during the Grizzlies v Timberwolves game (via Overtime):

Ja Morant looked hurt after the injury first affected him, but he still came back into the contest later on. The former Rookie of the Year winner went on to drop 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists on the night, but his efforts went in vain as the Grizzlies lost the game 114-119.

Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally Ja Morant left the game after sustaining an injury on this play.



The Memphis Grizzlies were in excellent form before the All-Star break, winning seven of their last eight games. They are on a two-game losing streak right now and will be eager to turn things around and finish the season on a strong note.

Can Ja Morant lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a deep playoff run?

Ja Morant has been terrific this season, averaging 26.8 points and 6.9 assists per contest so far. He ended up making his first All-Star appearance as a starter and has also been included in MVP conversations. Morant has done an excellent job in leading the young Memphis Grizzlies team in the regular season. They currently own the third-best record in the West (41-20).

Memphis could be a dark horse to emerge from the Western Conference this year. They may have to face the likes of the Golden State Warriors or Phoenix Suns, which won't be an easy task. They have the talent to compete at a high level, but their lack of experience in postseason basketball could prevent them from making a deep run in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies were not expected to be a top-four team this far into the season either, but they have managed to achieve that feat in some style. Ja Morant has been brilliant individually, and that has pushed his teammates to do well too.

Morant had a remarkable playoffs debut last campaign during which he averaged 30.2 points and 8.2 assists per game across five appearances against the Utah Jazz, who had the best regular-season record in the 2020-21 season.

If he can replicate that start this time around, it will certainly give the Memphis Grizzlies the push they need to prevail against the likes of the Suns and Warriors.

