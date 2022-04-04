ICYMI: Jake Paul aggressively punches and knocks out Rockets mascot during Timberwolves vs Houston game

Famous Boxer and YouTube sensation Jake Paul knocked out the Houston Rockets mascot with a nasty right hook while he was courtside at the game.

Paul was in Texas to visit his brother, Logan Paul's maiden WWE appearance in WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He then traveled to Houston to watch the Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While he was courtside, during a timeout, the Rockets mascot named "Clutch" hilariously invited him for a sparring session. He got up and landed a punch on the mascot's face which floored him immediately.

"Clutch" laid on the floor for a while before being carried away. Jake Paul can be seen trash-talking the mascot as he was lying face-down on the hardwood. "Clutch" was wearing comically large boxing gloves and many have suggested that it was certainly a rigged scene and the punch wasn't a real one.

Paul later watched the home team lose 139-132 in a high-scoring affair. He took selfies with several fans and also greeted the players from both teams after the game was over.

Jake Paul taunts fans by suggesting he can enter the NFL if he puts his mind to it

Jake Paul started his career as a YouTuber and he eventually entered the world of boxing. He is primarily an exhibition boxer who hasn't ever taken on a professional boxer in the ring. He usually fights retired old boxers or athletes from different sports, such as basketball. Many have criticized him for not accepting challenges from "real" opponents.

When he announced his first boxing match, many suggested he was going crazy and putting himself in harm's way. He won his first three matches by knockouts and then defeated Tyron Woodley twice. Paul boasted how everyone doubted his abilities and now he is one of the highest paid boxers in the world.

He was recently training with the Dallas Cowboys and uploaded a video captioned "excited for my road to the NFL". Although that video was probably a publicity stunt for clicks and likes, many fans jumped to laugh at the possibility of Paul in Pro Football.

Excited for my road to the NFL Amazing visit today with the @dallascowboys

Paul tweeted that he could achieve anything he set his mind to, reminding everyone that he was once doubted as a boxer as well.

"Wait...remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought. now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL? Honey hold my beer..."

Paul made his case for a Wide receiver and shared his statistics and atrributes.

Height: 6’1

40 yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Arm length: 76 inches

Knockout power: a lot

Height: 6'1

40 yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Arm length: 76 inches

Knockout power: a lot

Hand fighting: incredible

