ICYMI: Joel Embiid hilariously dances to opera music during Philadelphia 76ers training session

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appeared to have a lot of fun at practice on Sunday.
The MVP frontrunner was seen hilariously dancing to opera music as he left the practice facility.
You can watch the incident below:
Embiid has once again guided the 76ers to the NBA Playoffs. The center has played at an astronomical level throughout the regular season.
He became the first big man since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-00 to win the acclaimed scoring title (30.6 season average).
Embiid, who is not the conventional archetype of a center, has evolved his game to meet the changing requirements of the modern-day big man.
He has finally reached his full potential, posting big numbers during the regular season.
Embiid has career-high averages in minutes played, field goals made, field goals attempted, three points made, free throws made, free throws attempted, assists per game, and points per game.
He is averaging 33.8 MPG, 9.8 FGM, 19.6 FGA, 1.4 3PM, 9.6 FTM, 11.8 FTA, 4.2 APG, and a staggering 30.6 PPG.
Joel Embiid and the playoffs: A stagnant relationship
Since entering the league in 2016, Joel Embiid has missed the playoffs just once (his rookie year). However, evidence suggests that his Philadelphia 76ers have never produced in the playoffs.
The Embiid-led 76ers have never made it past the Eastern Conference semi-finals, let alone the NBA finals. This narrative may very well change this year.
NBA Playoffs: An achievable quest
The Philadephia 76ers are set to play the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The winner will face either the Miami Heat or the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup.
The 76ers roster finally looks like a team that can be productive on the offensive and defensive ends off the floor.
Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade and a few additional pieces, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as contenders to win the Eastern Conference.
Harden and Joel Embiid have taken the NBA by storm as they continue to build their chemistry and remain a cohesive unit.
However, the emergence of Tyrese Maxey is what stands out. The young guard dropped 38 points in his playoff debut against the Toronto Raptors.
As long as these three continue to thrive off each other, the rest of the NBA needs to be on the lookout as a real threat looms out of Philly.