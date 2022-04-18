ICYMI: Joel Embiid hilariously dances to opera music during Philadelphia 76ers training session

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appeared to have a lot of fun at practice on Sunday.

The MVP frontrunner was seen hilariously dancing to opera music as he left the practice facility.

You can watch the incident below:

Embiid has once again guided the 76ers to the NBA Playoffs. The center has played at an astronomical level throughout the regular season.

He became the first big man since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-00 to win the acclaimed scoring title (30.6 season average).

Embiid, who is not the conventional archetype of a center, has evolved his game to meet the changing requirements of the modern-day big man.

He has finally reached his full potential, posting big numbers during the regular season.

Brock Landes @LandesBrock Pay attention to where a majority of Embiid’s work came from last night.



A lot of it in the middle of the floor, so he can see everything. Quick reads and 1 on 1’s.



You can’t put him in a box! Pay attention to where a majority of Embiid’s work came from last night. A lot of it in the middle of the floor, so he can see everything. Quick reads and 1 on 1’s. You can’t put him in a box! https://t.co/ci3Vp3mMTo

Embiid has career-high averages in minutes played, field goals made, field goals attempted, three points made, free throws made, free throws attempted, assists per game, and points per game.

He is averaging 33.8 MPG, 9.8 FGM, 19.6 FGA, 1.4 3PM, 9.6 FTM, 11.8 FTA, 4.2 APG, and a staggering 30.6 PPG.

Matt @Sixers_Matt 30.6 ppg - highest by any center in 40 yrs

His line of 31/11/4 hasn't been done by anyone in 47 yrs

First center to win a scoring title in 22 yrs

Set NBA record for 40/10 games in a season

51 wins amidst all the drama



Thank you 30.6 ppg - highest by any center in 40 yrsHis line of 31/11/4 hasn't been done by anyone in 47 yrsFirst center to win a scoring title in 22 yrsSet NBA record for 40/10 games in a season51 wins amidst all the dramaThank you @JoelEmbiid for a HISTORIC season 🔹 30.6 ppg - highest by any center in 40 yrs🔹 His line of 31/11/4 hasn't been done by anyone in 47 yrs🔹 First center to win a scoring title in 22 yrs🔹 Set NBA record for 40/10 games in a season🔹 51 wins amidst all the dramaThank you @JoelEmbiid for a HISTORIC season https://t.co/0r6sa9xENv

Joel Embiid and the playoffs: A stagnant relationship

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid during their time at the Philadelphia 76ers

Since entering the league in 2016, Joel Embiid has missed the playoffs just once (his rookie year). However, evidence suggests that his Philadelphia 76ers have never produced in the playoffs.

The Embiid-led 76ers have never made it past the Eastern Conference semi-finals, let alone the NBA finals. This narrative may very well change this year.

NBA Playoffs: An achievable quest

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadephia 76ers are set to play the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The winner will face either the Miami Heat or the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup.

The 76ers roster finally looks like a team that can be productive on the offensive and defensive ends off the floor.

Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade and a few additional pieces, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as contenders to win the Eastern Conference.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Raptors will make it tough, but Sixers should win this series in 6. Embiid and even a slowed down Harden is still too much. Raptors will make it tough, but Sixers should win this series in 6. Embiid and even a slowed down Harden is still too much. https://t.co/0c5PvTewOQ

Harden and Joel Embiid have taken the NBA by storm as they continue to build their chemistry and remain a cohesive unit.

However, the emergence of Tyrese Maxey is what stands out. The young guard dropped 38 points in his playoff debut against the Toronto Raptors.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Tyrese Maxey EXPLODES for 38 PTS & 5 3PT as the 76ers WIN Game 1 against the Raptors!



Embiid also puts up 19 PTS & 15 REB and Harden drops 22 PTS & 14 AST in the win! Tyrese Maxey EXPLODES for 38 PTS & 5 3PT as the 76ers WIN Game 1 against the Raptors!Embiid also puts up 19 PTS & 15 REB and Harden drops 22 PTS & 14 AST in the win! https://t.co/26SsGSCnU1

As long as these three continue to thrive off each other, the rest of the NBA needs to be on the lookout as a real threat looms out of Philly.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh